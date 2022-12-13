Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: December 13, 2022—Rates Mostly Move Up
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, range as high as 4.59%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today: 1-Year,...
About 4m mortgage borrowers to see repayments jump next year, Bank warns
Around four million mortgage borrowers are set to see their monthly payments jump at the end of the next year as the risk of households defaulting on debt has risen, the Bank of England has warned.People with a fixed-rate home loan due to expire at the end of 2023 are facing average monthly repayment increases of about £250 as they are forced to refinance onto a higher rate.This is based on market interest rates at the end of November, with the Bank’s base rate set at 3% and set to rise again on Thursday.This could mean that costs surge by...
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
Dow climbs 660 points and Nasdaq soars 3% after November inflation cools to lowest level in nearly a year
Inflation in November cooled to 7.1%, with the report coming just before the Fed is expected to issue its final rate hike of 2022.
The Fed's inflation forecast was wrong and Powell shouldn't be trying to water down recession risks, according to RBC
The Fed was wrong again on its inflation forecast on Wednesday, according to RBC. The bank's chief economist said the Fed's projection of inflation next year was hard to justify. Powell also shouldn't try to water down recession risks, since some Fed officials already see a recession in the cards.
The Fed is now more likely than not to slow rate hikes to 25 basis points by February following cooler-than-expected November inflation data
Investors on Tuesday stepped up bets the Federal Reserve will continue to slash the size of rate hikes after 2022. The CME FedWatch tool showed a 57.3% probability of a rate increase of 25 basis points in February compared with 35.1% a day earlier. Investors were also pricing in expectations...
msn.com
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
Hardship withdrawals from 401(k) plans hit record high
The percentage of Americans turning to so-called "hardship withdrawals" from their retirement accounts recently hit a record high, according to investment firm Vanguard. To be sure, the percentage of workers who are using this strategy remains small: Just 0.5% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan took a hardship withdrawal in October, but it's the highest share since Vanguard began tracking the number in 2004, the investment company said in a recent investor study.
Goldman Sachs to stop making unsecured consumer loans - source
NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) plans to stop originating unsecured consumer loans, a source familiar with the move told Reuters on Monday, in another sign the bank is stepping back from its consumer business.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of December 12: Rates flat
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. The top rate on nationally available certificates of deposit (CDs) was stagnant in almost every term...
freightwaves.com
Bizarro inflation is making random stuff cheap and necessities unaffordable
2022 had two sides of price changes. There was inflation for things we actually need, like rent, fuel and food. Then, there’s the random stuff we don’t really need, which became absurdly cheap. Just take a look at this week’s Consumer Price Index report, which reflects the changes...
msn.com
Dow ends down over 750 points to book its worst day in three months as recession fears mount
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average logging its biggest daily decline in over three months, as investors continued to digest tough talk from the Federal Reserve on inflation that revived concerns about a potential U.S. recession. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNOnce again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation.In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%. Food prices are affected by a number of factors, including extreme weather, diseases impacting crops and livestock, supply chain complications and geopolitical unrest including the war in Ukraine. That makes it more difficult for the US government to use tactics like raising interest rates to moderate food prices. A number...
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices Are Rising
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department on Tuesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose only 0.1% in November and 7.1% in the past 12 months. The CPI was lower than economists’ consensus expectation of 0.3%.
moneyweek.com
After a strong recovery, can UK dividends continue to thrive in the year ahead?
Charles Luke, Investment Manager, Murray Income Trust PLC. UK dividends have seen a significant boost in 2022, but face challenges in the year ahead. Currency, sector strength and improved dividend cover should all help dividend growth. Higher quality companies should thrive in an environment of economic weakness. UK dividends have...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Companies Anticipate Layoffs in 2023
With current macroeconomic conditions pointing toward signs of an impending recession next year, many U.S. companies anticipate making considerable layoffs in 2023, according to a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com. Of the 1,000 business leaders surveyed in the early December poll, one-third estimated they would lay off 30% or more of...
Massive changes could be coming to the way the stock market functions
Wall Street's top cop has voted in favor of major changes to the way millions of everyday investors buy and sell stocks.
A Warning for Business Owners Near Retirement
If you’re one of the millions of small business owners considering retirement within the next few years, think twice before agreeing to any early, unplanned sale. You could be leaving millions of dollars on the table. There are tax consequences of a rushed sale, along with possible price discounts,...
Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like at the End of 2023
One of the most consequential years in recent economic history is nearly in the books. Few could have predicted how it would all unfold at this time last year -- but that's no reason to hold back from...
Comments / 0