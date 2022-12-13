ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

CD Rates Today: December 13, 2022—Rates Mostly Move Up

Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, range as high as 4.59%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today: 1-Year,...
The Independent

About 4m mortgage borrowers to see repayments jump next year, Bank warns

Around four million mortgage borrowers are set to see their monthly payments jump at the end of the next year as the risk of households defaulting on debt has risen, the Bank of England has warned.People with a fixed-rate home loan due to expire at the end of 2023 are facing average monthly repayment increases of about £250 as they are forced to refinance onto a higher rate.This is based on market interest rates at the end of November, with the Bank’s base rate set at 3% and set to rise again on Thursday.This could mean that costs surge by...
msn.com

‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
CBS News

Hardship withdrawals from 401(k) plans hit record high

The percentage of Americans turning to so-called "hardship withdrawals" from their retirement accounts recently hit a record high, according to investment firm Vanguard. To be sure, the percentage of workers who are using this strategy remains small: Just 0.5% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan took a hardship withdrawal in October, but it's the highest share since Vanguard began tracking the number in 2004, the investment company said in a recent investor study.
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of December 12: Rates flat

We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. The top rate on nationally available certificates of deposit (CDs) was stagnant in almost every term...
CBS Boston

Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNOnce again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation.In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%. Food prices are affected by a number of factors, including extreme weather, diseases impacting crops and livestock, supply chain complications and geopolitical unrest including the war in Ukraine. That makes it more difficult for the US government to use tactics like raising interest rates to moderate food prices. A number...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Natural Gas Prices Are Rising

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department on Tuesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose only 0.1% in November and 7.1% in the past 12 months. The CPI was lower than economists’ consensus expectation of 0.3%.
moneyweek.com

After a strong recovery, can UK dividends continue to thrive in the year ahead?

Charles Luke, Investment Manager, Murray Income Trust PLC. UK dividends have seen a significant boost in 2022, but face challenges in the year ahead. Currency, sector strength and improved dividend cover should all help dividend growth. Higher quality companies should thrive in an environment of economic weakness. UK dividends have...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Companies Anticipate Layoffs in 2023

With current macroeconomic conditions pointing toward signs of an impending recession next year, many U.S. companies anticipate making considerable layoffs in 2023, according to a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com. Of the 1,000 business leaders surveyed in the early December poll, one-third estimated they would lay off 30% or more of...
Retirement Daily

A Warning for Business Owners Near Retirement

If you’re one of the millions of small business owners considering retirement within the next few years, think twice before agreeing to any early, unplanned sale. You could be leaving millions of dollars on the table. There are tax consequences of a rushed sale, along with possible price discounts,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy