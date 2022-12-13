Read full article on original website
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
These Travel Destinations Are Perfect for Your Getaway in 2023
(BPT) - Heading into a new year is the perfect time to decide on 2023 travel plans. With so many places to see, both close to home and abroad, it can be hard to choose. To help, here is a short list of the best travel destinations for next year. With the right tools, you could check more than one thing off your bucket list.
Time Out Global
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
In Singapore, a Culture of Service… and Surprises
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. What do we want when we go on vacation? It’s one of the most difficult questions to answer, let alone something to plan for. But as the world begins to move again after almost two years of a global pandemic, the answer it seems, is we want to do it all. In Singapore, you might just be able to. One of the crown jewels of Asia, Singapore is just starting to come out of a Covid-related shutdown itself. The country...
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Flight attendants share their air travel secrets
As Thanksgiving kicks off the annual air travel scramble, veteran cabin crew share some of their tips and tricks for handling holiday travel and share what they really think of passengers.
travelnoire.com
France Bans Domestic Flights In Areas With A Train Alternative To Cut Down On Carbon Emissions
France is on a mission to cut down on carbon emissions through travel. The European country is banning domestic flights in areas with a train alternative. The decision, approved by the European Commission, applies to routes with a train that takes less than two and a half hours to get to your destination.
Brits Told to Rethink Christmas Plans With Strikes Set to Hit Flights and Train Travel
LONDON — Passengers traveling into or around the U.K. over the holiday period face significant disruption due to strikes, with the government urging people to reconsider their plans. Airport staff working for the U.K. Border Force are due to walk out from Dec. 23 to 26, and again from...
tripsavvy.com
Why Timeshares Are Experiencing a Millennial Renaissance
Timeshares are back, baby! And this time, they're not just for your grandparents. While timeshares have long been a popular option for vacationers looking to secure a comfortable and convenient place to stay during their trips, they spent years garnering a bad reputation—aggressive sales pitches, ironclad contracts, and a perceived lack of booking flexibility locked people into long-term commitments or hefty financial obligations.
Eight of the best ski hotels across Europe
Europeans and Europe visitors are spoilt for ski terrain. With hundreds of beautiful slopes spread across nearly 4,000 resorts, the options can be as dizzying as the peaks. But if you want something special, there are destination hotels in every major ski country on the Continent - be they home to a standout restaurant, eye-popping design, incredibly cosy interiors or a spectacular natural setting. Here are the ones to put on your skiing bucket list. Portetta, Courchevel 1650, FranceThis 38-room hotel, directly beside the piste in Courchevel 1650, runs a slick operation. Skiers who have visited its sister hotel Lime...
The Points Guy Awards highlight 2022's best in travel
MIAMI – Airlines, hotels and credit cards offer loyalty and reward programs where travelers can earn points. The team behind the travel site The Points Guy reviewed programs from different brands and released its 2022 awards.Among airlines, Delta earns the top spot for perks like the ability to use points on partner airlines, miles that never expire, and free ticket changes on most domestic flights."Most airlines might give you a voucher when you wanted to cancel during the pandemic. Delta went further in so many cases they actually give you your money back, " said The Points Guy CEO, Brian...
Woman Shares Secret to Cheap Flights That's Better Than Travel Tuesday
It's safe to say most people don't know about this.
foodgressing.com
Winter Vacation Ideas: When to travel for $150 or less
Travelers aren’t typically searching for last-minute winter vacation deals in December, but this year, ’tis the season for holiday travel. According to data from Hotels.com, now is the best time to plan a budget-friendly break for “cold shoulder season,” happening the weekend before Christmas and again after the New Year, with nightly hotel rates expected to dip below $150 a night.1.
'Travel and Leisure' Shares the Best 'Onboard Bar' in the Skies
This is truly lifestyles of the rich and famous.
Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to reinforce no parties rule
Airbnb has announced a new tightening of rules around the festive period, to prevent “disruptive parties”. Following a successful trial last year, the site is banning one-night bookings for certain guests on New Year’s Eve in 11 countries.The change means those without a positive account history or with no previous bookings won’t be allowed to book a single night’s stay on 31 December. The move follows Airbnb implementing a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally in August 2020, which was then deemed successful and made a permanent rule from June 2022.Airbnb says: “We’re also introducing...
Etihad A380 is coming back! Hello First Class Apartments!!
