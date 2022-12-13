ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ESPN announces College GameDay location for CFP semifinals

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN College GameDay will be at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 for the Georgia-Ohio State game in the College Football Playoff semifinals. GameDay will run from 9 a.m. until noon ET.

The Georgia versus Ohio State game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. This will mark the second consecutive season where Georgia has played in the late game of the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.

College GameDay also attended the Georgia-Tennessee game on Nov. 5 in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia is the No. 1 seed in the CFP. Ohio State is the No. 4 seed. Both teams are coming off concerning defensive performances. However, Georgia’s defense has been more consistent than Ohio State’s defense.

The Buckeyes do have a chance to exploit Georgia’s passing defense. Ohio State has excellent receivers and a talented quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who finished third in the Heisman voting.

Three of the Heisman finalists made the CFP. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia enters the CFP semifinals with a 13-0 record. The Bulldogs only played in a few close games this season. This year, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been excellent in Georgia’s two other games in Atlanta.

The Georgia-Ohio State winner will play the winner of Michigan-TCU in the national championship game.

