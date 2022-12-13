Read full article on original website
Related
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box
PARIS (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old French girl who was brutally killed and had her body found in a plastic box led a silent march Wednesday in her honor through their Paris neighborhood. The parents of the girl, identified publicly only as Lola, delayed the march for...
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster
Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
Vatican vendettas: Alleged witness manipulation jolts trial
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The text message to the Vatican monsignor offered forgiveness along with a threat: “I know everything about you … and I keep it all in my archives,” it read. “I pardon you, Perlasca, but remember, you owe me a favor.”. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Former Kosovo rebel commander convicted of 1999 murder
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army was found guilty Friday of arbitrarily detaining and torturing prisoners perceived as supporters of Serbia and murdering one of them during a late 1990s war for Kosovo's independence. It was the first war crimes conviction by...
Violent protests break out in Greece after Roma teenager shot by police officer
Violent protests broke out in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, on 5 December after a police officer shot a Roma teenager after he allegedly filled his vehicle at a petrol station and drove off without paying.The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was being treated in a critical condition.Police said that the officer who allegedly shot the boy was arrested and suspended from duty.Approximately 1,500 people attended in a protest march in central Thessaloniki on Monday night.Shops were smashed and Molotov cocktails were thrown at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wuhan University students protest as China's Covid lockdown continuesTikTok v Twitter: People react to Matt Hancock's announcementIntertwined hearts sculpture unveiled as HIV and Aids monument in Birmingham
Citrus County Chronicle
Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months as nationwide protests set off by the political crisis showed no signs of abating and the death toll rose to at least 14. The judge’s decision came a...
Iran Carries Out First Execution Linked to Protests After ‘Show Trial’
Iran says it has carried out the first execution linked to huge anti-government protests that have taken place over the last four months. Protester Mohsen Shekari was hanged on Thursday, state media reported, after being found guilty by a revolutionary court of “waging war against God.”. Amnesty Iran said...
Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover. The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims.
France 24
French court upholds life sentence for 2015 Thalys train attacker
Paris’ appeal court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for an Islamist militant who in August 2015 opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe but who was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone. Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched...
Colombia activist murders reach record high of 199 this year
Colombia will end the year with at least 199 killings of social leaders and human rights defenders – the highest level recorded – due to attacks by illegal armed groups in areas tied to the drug trade, the country’s human rights ombudsman has said. In the first...
Albanian ambassador hits out at ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid small boats row
Albania’s ambassador to the UK has called for a “campaign of discrimination” to stop amid a political row over small boat crossings.The home secretary is considering new measures to reduce the number of Albanians crossing the English Channel after they became the largest nationality arriving on dinghies.National Crime Agency officials have said that the route has become a means of staffing the “criminal marketplace” after replacing other forms of clandestine entry.Giving evidence to parliament’s home affairs select committee, ambassador Qirjako Qirko said Albanians contributed to British society and should not be unfairly portrayed.“Reinforcing negative stereotypes over a prolonged time fosters...
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims morality police has been abolished
A top Iranian official has said that the nation's mandatory hijab law is being reviewed, as state media played down the same official's claim that the country's much-feared morality police force had been "abolished" amid ongoing protests.
US News and World Report
Free-Speech Group Article 19 Says Mexico Members Have Been Threatened
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19's Mexico and Central America director, said...
qcnews.com
67 journalists, media workers killed on the job this year
BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday. The International Federation...
104.1 WIKY
Australia imposes sanctions on Iran, Russia over human rights violations
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s foreign minister on Saturday said the government would place targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it said were “egregious” human rights violations. In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia was imposing Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 individuals...
Number of journalists killed on the job in 2022 rose 30%
Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.
Comments / 0