Violent protests broke out in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, on 5 December after a police officer shot a Roma teenager after he allegedly filled his vehicle at a petrol station and drove off without paying.The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was being treated in a critical condition.Police said that the officer who allegedly shot the boy was arrested and suspended from duty.Approximately 1,500 people attended in a protest march in central Thessaloniki on Monday night.Shops were smashed and Molotov cocktails were thrown at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

8 DAYS AGO