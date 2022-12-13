ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Supreme Court Takes Coinbase Appeal Over Crypto Lawsuits

The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by the major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase is seeking to have two customer lawsuits against the company resolved by private arbitration, not by a federal court. A federal appeals court has refused to stay both cases at the district court level while...
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block California’s flavored tobacco ban

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request made by a group of major tobacco companies to block California’s recently passed ban on flavored tobacco products, allowing for a lower court’s decision permitting the ban to stand. Major tobacco companies such as R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company and Modoral Brands…
US News and World Report

China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
BBC

US charges seven with military technology plot on Russian orders

The US has charged five Russians and two Americans with conspiracy related to procurement and money laundering on behalf of the government in Moscow. The justice department said they were suspected of trying to obtain military-grade and dual-use technologies from US firms for Russia's defence sector. They are also believed...
Washington Examiner

FTC sues Microsoft to stop $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from acquiring the developer of Call of Duty, the most significant attempt yet by the Lina Khan-led agency to hold up tech mergers. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The two...
IGN

Activision Blizzard Acquisition: FTC Files Suit to Block Microsoft From Completing the Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to stop the company from buying video game developer and publisher Activision Blizzard. According to the FTC, the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry. Microsoft will have control over prices of popular video games, such as from the Call of Duty series. Microsoft could also make it difficult for other companies to sell their own video games.
Apple Insider

FCC commissioner urges DOJ to investigate Apple and TikTok

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The FCC's Brendan Carr is continuing to press for TikTok to be removed from theApp Store, and his latest tactic is writing to the Department of Justice to try to inspire antitrust actions. Carr,...
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Congress moves to ban TikTok in US

A group of bipartisan lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S., a move that comes after several state legislators pushed to prohibit the social media platform in their respective states.  Meanwhile, the former NSA head warned that Russia will likely continue using cyberattacks against Ukraine before using nuclear weapons as it…
