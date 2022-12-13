Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Supreme Court Takes Coinbase Appeal Over Crypto Lawsuits
The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by the major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase is seeking to have two customer lawsuits against the company resolved by private arbitration, not by a federal court. A federal appeals court has refused to stay both cases at the district court level while...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Supreme Court declines to block California’s flavored tobacco ban
The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request made by a group of major tobacco companies to block California’s recently passed ban on flavored tobacco products, allowing for a lower court’s decision permitting the ban to stand. Major tobacco companies such as R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company and Modoral Brands…
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Justice Department charges Washington state man who allegedly threatened members of Congress
The Justice Department has brought federal charges against a Washington state man who allegedly made multiple threats against members of Congress, using antisemitic slurs and saying he would "murder" lawmakers.
House passes prison reform bill requiring updated security cameras to fight corruption
The House on Wednesday has passed a bipartisan bill to fight crime, corruption and abuse in federal prisons. The Prison Camera Reform Act, sponsored by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), will require the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to upgrade outdated security camera systems. As part of the law, BOP’s director will be required to submit…
US News and World Report
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
U.S. Department of Justice sues Arizona to stop construction of makeshift border wall
The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Arizona in an attempt to quash Gov. Doug Ducey's efforts to build a makeshift wall on the state's border with Mexico, claiming the ongoing construction trespasses on federal land.
Former Twitter employee sentenced to prison for sharing confidential info with Saudis
A former Twitter employee was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison this week for providing confidential data about users to Saudi Arabian officials.
BBC
US charges seven with military technology plot on Russian orders
The US has charged five Russians and two Americans with conspiracy related to procurement and money laundering on behalf of the government in Moscow. The justice department said they were suspected of trying to obtain military-grade and dual-use technologies from US firms for Russia's defence sector. They are also believed...
Outrage after Twitter suspends several US journalists who reported on Musk – live
US media outlets express frustration while EU promises sanctions and German foreign ministry says ‘we have a problem’
Tech groups ask Supreme Court to rule on hot-button Texas social media law
Two technology industry groups asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to review a hotly debated Texas law restricting social media platforms' ability to moderate content, potentially opening the door to a sweeping reinterpretation of First Amendment precedent.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘I screwed up’ messaging is about lawsuits and penalties vs. jail, says U.S. securities lawyer
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried “did a very good job of sticking to his talking points." FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried went on an “I screwed up” media blitz this week, highlighted by his video appearance at the New York Times DealBook summit on Wednesday and continuing into the Sunday talk shows.
Washington Examiner
FTC sues Microsoft to stop $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from acquiring the developer of Call of Duty, the most significant attempt yet by the Lina Khan-led agency to hold up tech mergers. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The two...
IGN
Activision Blizzard Acquisition: FTC Files Suit to Block Microsoft From Completing the Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to stop the company from buying video game developer and publisher Activision Blizzard. According to the FTC, the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry. Microsoft will have control over prices of popular video games, such as from the Call of Duty series. Microsoft could also make it difficult for other companies to sell their own video games.
Jury finds Hugo Chávez's ex-nurse guilty of money laundering
The former nurse of the late Hugo Chávez has been found guilty of money laundering in connection to bribes paid by a billionaire media mogul.
OnPolitics: What's next for Mar-a-Lago documents review
A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit that sought a special master review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.
Apple Insider
FCC commissioner urges DOJ to investigate Apple and TikTok
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The FCC's Brendan Carr is continuing to press for TikTok to be removed from theApp Store, and his latest tactic is writing to the Department of Justice to try to inspire antitrust actions. Carr,...
CNBC
Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft awarded Pentagon cloud deal of up to $9 billion combined
Of the four companies receiving cloud-computing contracts from the Pentagon, all of them had received requests for bids from the U.S. federal agency last year. At that time, the General Services Administration didn't expect that Oracle, a lesser player in the cloud-infrastructure business, would be able to meet the Pentagon's needs.
Hillicon Valley — Congress moves to ban TikTok in US
A group of bipartisan lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S., a move that comes after several state legislators pushed to prohibit the social media platform in their respective states. Meanwhile, the former NSA head warned that Russia will likely continue using cyberattacks against Ukraine before using nuclear weapons as it…
