hernandosun.com

A “Marvel”ous Christmas Parade!

On Saturday, December 10th, the 48th Annual Brooksville Christmas Parade was held. The event is put on each year by the Brooksville Kiwanis Club. This year’s theme was a MARVELous Christmas, and participants were invited to use characters from the Marvel Comic Book Universe. The grand marshall of the...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

YMCA Holiday Events

Christmas will be coming early to Hernando County, as the YMCA of Hernando County will host two family holiday events on Dec. 17. Both of these events will be open to the community, and they promise to be much in the way of festive fun. Guests can enjoy Breakfast with...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
destinationtampabay.com

26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival

Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
DUNEDIN, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Southern Vintage Private Estate Wedding | Legacy Lane Weddings

Victoria and Tyler hosted their elegant Brooksville wedding weekend in the serene setting of a private estate filled with friends and family. The romantic wedding's soft color palette popped against the historic white property and rolling green acres. “Our theme was southern vintage. We chose it because it incorporates both...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

$10,000 to Crystal River schools

Councilwoman Cindi Guy and Mayor Joe Meek wanted to use the opportunity of their swearing-in to raise funds for local Crystal River schools. The two set up a swearing-in celebration dinner at Seafood Seller and sold tickets to attend. Jimmy and Sue Stoltz, owners of Seafood Sellers, donated all the food, so 100% of all the ticket sales and contributions went to the Citrus County Education Foundation, to be given to Crystal River middle and high school. The event raised $10,000, with $5,000 going to each school.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Bay News 9

Snowbirds coming back, but in as big of numbers?

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Snowbird numbers around the Bay area are expected to continue rebounding after they crashed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even before the pandemic at least one business in Zephyrhills says it started noticing declining numbers of the winter visitors. “Over the...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Help make beautiful music in Citrus County

Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent. Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL

Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
SPRING HILL, FL

