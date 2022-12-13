Read full article on original website
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Visit Florida's Only Snow Amusement ParkTravel MavenDade City, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
hernandosun.com
A “Marvel”ous Christmas Parade!
On Saturday, December 10th, the 48th Annual Brooksville Christmas Parade was held. The event is put on each year by the Brooksville Kiwanis Club. This year’s theme was a MARVELous Christmas, and participants were invited to use characters from the Marvel Comic Book Universe. The grand marshall of the...
hernandosun.com
YMCA Holiday Events
Christmas will be coming early to Hernando County, as the YMCA of Hernando County will host two family holiday events on Dec. 17. Both of these events will be open to the community, and they promise to be much in the way of festive fun. Guests can enjoy Breakfast with...
destinationtampabay.com
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival
Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
New Year's Eve events in Lakeland, FL
Start 2023 off with champagne toasts, live music, and countdown parties.
Clearwater Christmas Parade returns after 20 years
The Clearwater Historical Society hosted the "Making Spirits Bright Parade" as part of their 12 Days of Christmas celebration this month.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
marrymetampabay.com
Southern Vintage Private Estate Wedding | Legacy Lane Weddings
Victoria and Tyler hosted their elegant Brooksville wedding weekend in the serene setting of a private estate filled with friends and family. The romantic wedding's soft color palette popped against the historic white property and rolling green acres. “Our theme was southern vintage. We chose it because it incorporates both...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
$10,000 to Crystal River schools
Councilwoman Cindi Guy and Mayor Joe Meek wanted to use the opportunity of their swearing-in to raise funds for local Crystal River schools. The two set up a swearing-in celebration dinner at Seafood Seller and sold tickets to attend. Jimmy and Sue Stoltz, owners of Seafood Sellers, donated all the food, so 100% of all the ticket sales and contributions went to the Citrus County Education Foundation, to be given to Crystal River middle and high school. The event raised $10,000, with $5,000 going to each school.
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
VIDEO: St. Pete peacocks eat baby Jesus, other Christmas decorations
Some not-so-merry peacocks created a spectacle eating Christmas decorations in St. Petersburg over the weekend.
Bay News 9
Snowbirds coming back, but in as big of numbers?
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Snowbird numbers around the Bay area are expected to continue rebounding after they crashed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even before the pandemic at least one business in Zephyrhills says it started noticing declining numbers of the winter visitors. “Over the...
ocala-news.com
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
Citrus County Chronicle
Help make beautiful music in Citrus County
Two organizations in the world of music in Citrus County would like to attract new talent. Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Flooding from thunderstorms closes roads in Hernando County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says a number of roadways are closed in Spring Hill due to flooding from the storms.
‘Dad, back up!’: Florida man records troop of monkeys diving into river after brawl
We've all heard the saying "no more monkeys jumping on the bed," but how about jumping into a river?
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL
Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
Severe storms hit St. Pete downing trees, knocking power
Pinellas County first responders are working to clear debris from homes and community buildings in the wake of severe thunderstorms that hit much of the Tampa Bay area on Thursday.
