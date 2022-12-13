Councilwoman Cindi Guy and Mayor Joe Meek wanted to use the opportunity of their swearing-in to raise funds for local Crystal River schools. The two set up a swearing-in celebration dinner at Seafood Seller and sold tickets to attend. Jimmy and Sue Stoltz, owners of Seafood Sellers, donated all the food, so 100% of all the ticket sales and contributions went to the Citrus County Education Foundation, to be given to Crystal River middle and high school. The event raised $10,000, with $5,000 going to each school.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO