Bethenny Frankel: ‘Boring’ Meghan Markle, Harry doc is a ‘money’ grab

Bethenny Frankel says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” practically put her to sleep.

“I found it a little bit boring,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, said in a TikTok video on Monday.

“It didn’t hold my attention. It seemed like they really wanted to be humanized. They wanted us to know that they are real human beings.”

She continued, “We believe that you are really in love and we believe that you’re really human beings.”

The Skinnygirl founder then suggested Markle, 41, “wanted” to “hang out with major celebrities” and gain notoriety by being a part of the British monarchy.

“It felt like this entire documentary was about how famous we are … it’s relentless,” Frankel said.

“If you are being trolled by the media, the royal family gave you the advice to say nothing because that’s the advice that most very famous people are given. If you add gasoline to a fire, the fire blows up even bigger. It feels like they — and Meghan in particular — just keep wanting to tell us more.”

The former Bravolebrity also suggested that the series was “a smash-and-grab job for money” after the couple left the royal family in 2020 and began a new life in Montecito, Calif.

“It feels like, ‘Grab the bag because we’re leaving this thing and we gotta take everything we can,'” the “ReWives” podcast host continued.

The couple’s series dropped on Netflix last week. Netflix

Many of Frankel’s fans took to the comments section to agree with her take.

“It was great background noise for the best 3 hour nap I wasn’t planning on taking,” one fan joked, while another said, “100 million reasons why they did this,” referencing Harry and Markle’s reported payout from the streaming giant.

A third person chimed in, “I’m pleased you said that in a calm and effective manner. I get it more now when someone doesn’t attack them as people but explains it rationally!!”

They offered a behind-the-scenes look at their new life in California. Netflix

However, not everyone agreed with Frankel’s opinion.

“No. They wanted to tell their story. End. Did not want to have the same life his mom did. Give them a chance. I gave you a chance,” one follower wrote.

Stars have also come forward with conflicting takes on “Harry & Meghan.”

Singer Maren Morris defended the duke and duchess , while Howard Stern recently called them “whiny bitches.”