kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was […]
KIMT
SE Minnesota man, 21, killed in loading accident in NE Iowa
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 21-year-old Lanesboro man was killed during a loading accident Monday. The Iowa State Patrol said Joseph Gathje died following an accident at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. Gathje was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when it rolled off the trailer and...
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
kchanews.com
Trial for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago to be Delayed
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man over 10 years ago could be delayed by seven months. 50-year-old Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI, found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed to have killed Gallmeyer.
1650thefan.com
Counterfeit Money Surfacing In Area
Waterloo Police and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are warning local business after several counterfeit $50 bills have begun to surface in the area. Law enforcement describes the bills as high quality, but they can be detected due to their security thread glowing green rather than yellow. The paper appears to be more crisp than a normal bill does and the print of the bills is also somewhat raised in areas where it should be smooth. Check your bills carefully and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.
KIMT
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
sun-courier.com
Arrest made in Reinbeck murder
Following a lengthy investigation, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the December 2021 death of Reinbeck resident Christian Marie Jeys. Kevin Lee Halladey, 41, formerly of Reinbeck, was arrested at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Dec....
nhtrib.com
Angie Fogarty, 46
Angie Fogarty, age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
