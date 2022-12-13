Read full article on original website
Search resumes for next VPMA, Carver College of Medicine dean
After two months of gathering input from campus stakeholders, the University of Iowa is relaunching a search for the next vice president for medical affairs (VPMA) and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. The initial search paused in October after the candidate who was offered the position declined due...
Gov. Reynolds awards $8.2M to University of Iowa for bioscience research, economic development
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Dec. 14 awarded an $8.2 million grant to enhance the growth of bioscience research and economic development on the campus of the University of Iowa. “We recognize the level of in-depth and high-quality, valuable research being conducted at the University of Iowa to further advance the health of the people of our state, our nation and across the globe,” said Reynolds. “That’s why we’re making this commitment to provide the researchers the solutions they need to excel and continue advancing the future of biosciences.”
