Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Dec. 14 awarded an $8.2 million grant to enhance the growth of bioscience research and economic development on the campus of the University of Iowa. “We recognize the level of in-depth and high-quality, valuable research being conducted at the University of Iowa to further advance the health of the people of our state, our nation and across the globe,” said Reynolds. “That’s why we’re making this commitment to provide the researchers the solutions they need to excel and continue advancing the future of biosciences.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO