Stetson Bennett shares how Todd Monken elevated Georgia’s offense: ‘It started changing when he got here’

dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is King of Roster Management, has detailed plan for personnel communication
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is all about winning the next game, but he knows that to keep his Georgia football program atop the college football world his vision must go wider and deeper. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs must beat No. 4 Ohio State when the teams meet at 8...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart gives cryptic answer regarding status of Buster Faulkner with Georgia football
ATHENS — Georgia is used to coaches having to pull double duty at this point of the year. A coach has accepted a job at one school but still wants to finish things out with the Bulldogs still in championship contention. Kirby Smart himself did this at Alabama with...
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 3 Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs had plenty to celebrate after beating LSU in the SEC Championship Game, but the Bulldogs did have a few key injuries to keep an eye on in the aftermath. Eleven days later, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered an update on the players in question. Smart was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia not adding any transfer portal players before 2022 season
Sometimes, the transfer portal provides the missing ingredients to get a program from 3-9 to 6-6, or 6-6 to 9-3, or 9-3 to a national championship contender. Or, sometimes, the portal just isn’t needed for any of it. Take the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs, for example. They won the national...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
GHSA football championships back 'where they belong'
The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons announced the return of the football championship games returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023
Georgia high school football championship games to return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — High school football title games in Georgia will move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting next year. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference held by the Georgia High School Association at the Falcons stadium on Thursday afternoon. The contract will be for three years. The stadium will also hold the girls flag football championship.
Look: Hugh Freeze Just Flipped Top Miami Commit
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze scored a major recruiting win on Tuesday. Connor Lew, a four-star offensive lineman from Georgia, flipped his commitment from Miami to Auburn. He posted a statement on Twitter thanking Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, but decided to make a change that "more closely aligned with my long-term objectives."
Time has arrived for Atlanta Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder’s time has arrived. The rookie quarterback will take his first NFL snap when the Falcons face the host New Orleans Saints in a pivotal game Sunday at 1 p.m. where the loser will likely miss the playoffs. Since 2009, the H.E.A.R.T. Organization has been donating shoes to...
dawgnation.com
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘No, there will be no rematch’ says GHSA after controversial championship call
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State championship high school football is returning to the big stage. Officials say championship games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year. One of the changes many players, coaches, fans, and spectators hope will come with the move is adding instant replay during...
Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
Clemson staff member gets head coaching gig
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The University of West Florida is naming Kaleb Nobles as the second head football coach in program history, as announced by University President Dr. Martha Saunders and (...)
GHSA to consider replay and return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
After a controversial call during the football championship weekend, the Georgia High School Association is reportedly considering looking into the use of instant replay for championship games.
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
