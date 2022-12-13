Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
CNET
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
Alienware teases 18-inch monster gaming laptop
Perhaps the first in a terrifying new breed of gargantuan gaming laptops.
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $650 off today
The holidays are right around the corner, which means more time for your favorite games. Play them in style with one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can grab this Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop for just $2,780. It’s usually priced at $3,430, so you’re saving a truly eye-watering $650. Deals don’t come much better than this, and this one’s sure to fly off the shelves once savvy gamers spot it. Make sure you don’t miss out and jump on it today, before it’s sold out!
scitechdaily.com
One Million Times Faster Than Current Technology: New Optical Computing Approach Offers Ultrafast Processing
Processing devices based on polarized light run one million times faster than current technology. Logic gates are the basic building blocks of computer processors. Conventional logic gates are electronic, working by shuffling around electrons. However, researchers have been developing light-based optical logic gates to meet the data processing and transfer demands of next-generation computing. Aalto University scientists developed new optical chirality logic gates that operate about a million times faster than existing technologies, offering ultrafast processing speeds.
TSMC upgrades Arizona fab to 3nm but high-end GPU production still unlikely
Some GPU production to return to US soil after decades.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
Cooler Master's Orb X gaming pod prepares for touchdown, again
The big picture: January is rapidly approaching and with it comes the Consumer Electronics Show, one of the most influential tech events in the world. The show is expected to be mostly back to normal following a couple of years of disruption due to the pandemic. The return to normalcy also means getting back to some conference constants – you know, things that are almost guaranteed to happen at CES like Razer unveiling another groundbreaking project that never materializes into a real product or the introduction of yet another semi-enclosed workstation that nobody is going to pay thousands of dollars for.
makeuseof.com
DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
Dell's 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor has dropped to a new low price
Grab a new gaming monitor, save some money, and start gaming in style with this excellent display.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i5-13500 outperforms AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench benchmark leaks
Intel has not released the Core i5-13500 yet, but an engineering sample has already demonstrated superiority over the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench R23. For context, other Raptor Lake desktop processors have been spotted before too, such as the Core i5-13400 and Core i5-13600KF. Currently, Intel is expected to announce Raptor Lake parts next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
Vendor Confirms RTX 4070 Ti is a Resurrected RTX 4080 12GB
Colorful has confirmed that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is indeed Nvidia's "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB.
The Verge
The latest Motorola Moto G Play is a 4G-only phone for $170
It’s an easy bet that most new phones announced in 2023 will come with 5G, but there’s going to be at least one LTE-only device on shelves next year: the $169 Motorola Moto G Play (2023). It’s the latest edition of Motorola’s budget-tier phone since the 2021 G Play, and it comes with an updated screen and camera array — but nary a 5G band on its spec sheet.
Phone Arena
The refreshingly compact Asus ZenFone 9 is officially getting Android 13 before Christmas
While Samsung was already done delivering stable Android 13 goodies to several different high-end smartphone lineups from 2022, 2021, and2020, Asus barely made its rollout plans public last month, somewhat vaguely promising to kick off its first over-the-air update to the latest OS version from December. Well, December is obviously...
Digital Trends
This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy
Thinking of Chromebooks conjures images of portable devices that go for even cheaper than most laptop deals. However, you should know that there are larger options like the Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at $190 off. You’ll only have to pay $199, which is nearly half its original price of $389, but you’ll need to hurry in completing the purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Digital Trends
HP’s popular Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off right now
If you’re planning to buy from laptop deals, you should think about going for a 2-in-1 laptop for added versatility from the device. Here’s an offer to consider: HP’s $350 discount for the popular HP Spectre x360, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to $900 from its original price of $1,250. This bargain will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so before stocks run out, you should hurry up and finalize your purchase.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X Review: A Portable Package That Packs a Punch
After using the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X, I can confidently say that it is light enough to carry yet also very usable for long periods of typing, and the 70Wh battery is plenty for a day’s use. But where this laptop really shines is in its performance; with 32GB of RAM and a fast AMD Ryzen 9 processor, this is a true workhorse.
Comments / 0