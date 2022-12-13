The big picture: January is rapidly approaching and with it comes the Consumer Electronics Show, one of the most influential tech events in the world. The show is expected to be mostly back to normal following a couple of years of disruption due to the pandemic. The return to normalcy also means getting back to some conference constants – you know, things that are almost guaranteed to happen at CES like Razer unveiling another groundbreaking project that never materializes into a real product or the introduction of yet another semi-enclosed workstation that nobody is going to pay thousands of dollars for.

10 DAYS AGO