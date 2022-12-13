World Cup scores, updates: Lionel Messi leads Argentina to final with 3-0 rout of Croatia

Lionel Messi is now just one step away from a World Cup trophy.

Argentina delivered an absolutely dominant performance in a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday as Messi scored once and assisted on another goal to lead La Albiceleste into a World Cup final matchup against the winner of France-Morocco.

Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez had a brace in the win and finished off a brilliant moment from Messi as he carved through the Croatia defense and delivered a picture-perfect pass. The goal in the 69th minute all but ended things as Argentina coasted from then on.