Peru's ousted President Castillo challenges detention

By REGINA GARCIA CANO
 3 days ago
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Amid violent nationwide protests over Peru's political crisis, ousted President Pedro Castillo told Peruvians Tuesday that he is being "unjustly and arbitrarily detained" and thanked his supporters for their "effort and fight" since he was taken into custody last week.

Castillo spoke during a hearing on his appeal of his preliminary detention while authorities build a rebellion case against him. Castillo was detained Wednesday after he was ousted by lawmakers when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. Prosecutors are hoping to keep him behind bars for up to three years.

“I will never renounce or abandon this popular cause that has brought me here,” Castillo said. Then, in apparent reference to the violent protests over his ouster, he urged the national police and armed forces to “lay down their arms and stop killing this people thirsty for justice.”

The judge interrupted him, telling Castillo to limit his remarks to legal arguments. He said he would rule on Castillo’s detention later Tuesday.

The protests have been particularly violent outside Peru’s capital, Lima. The Ombudsman’s Office of Peru reported Monday that seven people had died since the demonstrations began Wednesday, including five on Monday. All seven happened in rural, impoverished communities — strongholds for Castillo, a political neophyte and former schoolteacher of peasant roots.

Four of the seven deaths occurred in Andahuaylas, a remote rural Andean community where the poor have struggled for years and where voters overwhelmingly supported Castillo during last year's runoff election, which he won by 44,000 votes. Many businesses there remained closed on Tuesday, with streets blocked by burned tires, rocks and tree branches.

Shoe store owner Vilma Zúñiga put up a sign that read “Congress is the worst virus. Out with Dina Boluarte,” referring to Castillo’s successor. She and other merchants decided to close their doors, losing potential sales ahead of the holidays.

Attorney Ronaldo Atencio, speaking for Castillo’s legal team, argued that he didn’t raise weapons or organize people capable of overturning the existing government, as Peruvian law requires for someone to be charged with rebellion. He also said Castillo doesn’t present a flight risk, and never sought asylum from Mexico, as confirmed by the Mexican ambassador.

Boluarte, Castillo's running mate and vice president, was swiftly sworn in Wednesday after Congress dismissed Castillo for "permanent moral incapacity."

On Monday, she acceded in part to protesters’ demands, announcing in a nationally televised address that she would send Congress a proposal to move up elections to April 2024. She had previously asserted that she aimed to remain president for the remaining 3 1/2 years of her predecessor’s term.

In the streets of Lima, officers have doused protesters with tear gas and repeatedly beat them. Outside the capital, demonstrators burned police stations, took over an airstrip used by the armed forces and invaded the runway of an international airport favored by tourists and hiking enthusiasts.

The national police reported that 130 officers have been injured in clashes with demonstrators, according to state media.

Boluarte on Tuesday begged protesters to calm down, explaining that she hadn't sought the presidency.

“I want to make a call to my brothers and sisters in Andahuaylas, calm down, calm down, please,” she said. “I don’t understand why my brothers... rise up against their compatriot Dina Boluarte when I haven’t done anything for that situation to exist or occur.”

She spoke outside a hospital where a girl is being treated for an eye injury caused by a pellet fired during the protests . Boluarte said she had instructed the national police to not use any lethal weapons, “not even rubber bullets,” and that authorities are working to determine who used them to prosecute them.

____

Associated Press writer Franklin Briceño contributed to this report from Andahuaylas, Peru.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
AFP

Peru's ousted president may have been drugged: ex-aide

Pedro Castillo's former chief of staff said Friday that the Peruvian ex-president "could have been induced" by drugs to dissolve Congress and does not remember delivering the national address that led to his downfall. Bellido, who was Castillo's first chief of staff in 2021, posted a photo of Castillo in detention, with the message "Be strong, President, the people will free you."
BBC

Peru's President Pedro Castillo replaced by Dina Boluarte after impeachment

Peru has a female president for the first time, after ex-president Pedro Castillo was impeached - hours after he tried to dissolve parliament. Dina Boluarte - previously the vice-president - was sworn in after a dramatic day in Lima on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Mr Castillo had said he...
CNN

Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster

Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
AFP

Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges

When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
US News and World Report

Reaction in Americas Region to Ousting of Peru's Castillo

(Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:. ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, ON TWITTER. "Non-intervention and self-determination...
AFP

Lima's streets tense as Peru leader hints at early elections

Peru's new president Dina Boluarte has said she will form a new government Saturday, even as demonstrators pressed on Lima streets for ex-president Pedro Castillo to be freed after an alleged failed coup bid. The demonstrators burned banners with the image of President Boluarte, shouting "coup leader!"
AFP

Peru's ousted president put in provisional detention

Peru's former president Pedro Castillo was placed in provisional detention on Thursday, a day after he was ousted by lawmakers and arrested, accused of attempting a coup. "Pedro Castillo, Peru is with you!"
The Conversation U.S.

Amid coup, counter-coup claims – what really went down in Peru and why?

Peru has a new president following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo at the hands of the country’s Congress. His removal followed an attempt by Castillo to cling to power by dissolving a Congress intent on impeaching him. Castillo’s opponents accused him of attempting a coup – a charge his supporters similarly levied in regards to his removal from office. The day ended with the former president in detention. The Conversation asked Eduardo Gamarra, an expert on Latin American politics at Florida International University, to explain the wider context of Peru’s political crisis – and what could happen next. Can you talk...
KRMG

US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

AMARILLO, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Dina Boluarte becomes Peru's 1st woman president as Castillo arrested

Dina Boluarte was sworn in as Peru's first woman president on Wednesday — hours after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was arrested following his ouster from office in an impeachment trial, per AP. State of play: Peru's Public Ministry said in a statement Castillo is being investigated for the crimes...
The Independent

Peru's ex-president faced bigotry for impoverished past

When Pedro Castillo won Peru’s presidency last year, it was celebrated as a victory by the country’s poor — the peasants and Indigenous people who live deep in the Andes and whose struggles had long been ignored.His supporters hoped Castillo, a populist outsider of humble roots, would redress their plight — or at least end their invisibility. But during 17 months in office before being ousted and detained Wednesday, supporters instead saw Castillo face the racism and discrimination they often experience. He was mocked for wearing a traditional hat and poncho, ridiculed for his accent and criticized for incorporating...
