TechRadar

Microsoft bans cryptomining in Azure

Microsoft has officially banned cryptomining within its Azure cloud services in a rather inconspicuous way. An update (opens in new tab) to its Universal License Terms for Online Services, which mainly applies to its cloud platform, states that "mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior Microsoft approval." The post goes on...
TechRadar

Hardware drivers approved by Microsoft used in ransomware attacks

Researchers at Sophos (opens in new tab) have identified that vulnerabilities in Microsoft-approved hardware drivers have been exploited in ransomware attacks by a group known as Cuba. A pair of files were found on compromised machines that Sophos says “work together to terminate processes or services used by a variety...
TechRadar

US DoJ takes down 48 websites running huge "booster" DDoS network

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the seizure of 48 domains found to be offering distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks as an on-demand service for cybercriminals. A press release (opens in new tab) from the office of E. Martin Estrada, the US Attorney for the Central District of California, revealed...
TechRadar

Using a VPN? Find out whether it is leaking data with this set of tools

If you’re keen to beef up the tools in your online privacy arsenal there’s never been a better time to get armed with a Virtual Private Network, or VPN as it’s more commonly referred to. Choosing one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) can help to keep you safe and secure when you’re online, especially if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.
TheStreet

American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move

Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
TechRadar

FBI cyberthreat sharing portal has member data stolen

An FBI cybersecurity portal has been hacked, with contact information on thousands of its members leaked on an illicit cybercriminal forum. More than 80,000 users on the InfraGard portal are thought to have now had their contact information leaked, with hackers messaging members directly under an account posing as an FBI vetted CEO in finance.
Apple Insider

FBI 'deeply concerned' about Apple's new security protections

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The FBI says that Apple increasing security features oniPhone "hinders" the agency's ability to protect Americans, and again presses for backdoor access. Apple's newly-announced security plans include increasing end to end encryption for almost...
TechRadar

How to build your own email marketing service with phpList

Mailing list management software phpList (opens in new tab) is easily one of the most important and influential pieces of software written in PHP. For over 22 years, programmers have been using phpList as a library for sending bulk emails, newsletters, and advertising to their subscribers. phpList has expanded to...
TechRadar

How to launch your own website with WebsiteBaker

WebsiteBaker is a modern, open-source content management system (CMS) that’s designed with power and usability in mind. There are loads of developer tools on offer, but you don’t need any special tech skills to use its basic features—which makes it a versatile option for business users who want to create their own website.
TechRadar

Give the gift of online security this Christmas with these quick changes

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but that sadly doesn't mean that cyberthreats are any less prevalent. This Christmas, hackers and scammers will be looking to capitalise on the latest threats to find an angle that may let them access personal information, banking details or even hijack entire devices.
TechRadar

Most US companies have already started investing in quantum computing

The majority (83%) of professionals working for US companies say their organizations have already started investing in quantum research or technology, if data compiled by Classiq is to be believed. The Israeli quantum software firm spoke to 500 US-based professionals at companies with 100 or more employees and across a...
TechRadar

The essential tech supporting SMBs

Dell’s Sarah Burkhart on identifying the right devices for your small or medium-sized business. Technology has long sat at the heart of businesses of all sizes, and the developments of recent years have led to these organizations relying more heavily on their tech than ever. But for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the importance of technology does not necessarily match the amount of resource they have to support it.
TechRadar

How is live chat for enterprises different from SMB offerings?

High-quality, reliable customer service is one of the keys to succeeding in today’s competitive business world. It’s just as important for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as it is for large international enterprises. Live chat software is increasingly integral to providing excellent customer service and support. There are...

