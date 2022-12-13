Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Sequoia breach sees hackers access customer Social Security numbers and COVID-19 test results
HR and payroll giant Sequoia has said that a data breach exposed critically sensitive information on its users, including salary and benefit information, SSNs and other government-issued IDs, and even COVID-19 data such as vaccination status. In a data breach notice (opens in new tab) to the California attorney general’s...
TechRadar
Microsoft bans cryptomining in Azure
Microsoft has officially banned cryptomining within its Azure cloud services in a rather inconspicuous way. An update (opens in new tab) to its Universal License Terms for Online Services, which mainly applies to its cloud platform, states that "mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior Microsoft approval." The post goes on...
Apple announces new security and privacy measures amid surge in cyber-attacks
Apple announced a suite of security and privacy improvements on Wednesday that the company is pitching as a way to help people protect their data from hackers, including one that civil liberty and privacy advocates have long pushed for. The tech giant will soon allow users to choose to secure...
TechRadar
Hardware drivers approved by Microsoft used in ransomware attacks
Researchers at Sophos (opens in new tab) have identified that vulnerabilities in Microsoft-approved hardware drivers have been exploited in ransomware attacks by a group known as Cuba. A pair of files were found on compromised machines that Sophos says “work together to terminate processes or services used by a variety...
TechRadar
US DoJ takes down 48 websites running huge "booster" DDoS network
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the seizure of 48 domains found to be offering distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks as an on-demand service for cybercriminals. A press release (opens in new tab) from the office of E. Martin Estrada, the US Attorney for the Central District of California, revealed...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
TechRadar
Using a VPN? Find out whether it is leaking data with this set of tools
If you’re keen to beef up the tools in your online privacy arsenal there’s never been a better time to get armed with a Virtual Private Network, or VPN as it’s more commonly referred to. Choosing one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) can help to keep you safe and secure when you’re online, especially if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.
American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move
Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
TechRadar
FBI cyberthreat sharing portal has member data stolen
An FBI cybersecurity portal has been hacked, with contact information on thousands of its members leaked on an illicit cybercriminal forum. More than 80,000 users on the InfraGard portal are thought to have now had their contact information leaked, with hackers messaging members directly under an account posing as an FBI vetted CEO in finance.
Apple Insider
FBI 'deeply concerned' about Apple's new security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The FBI says that Apple increasing security features oniPhone "hinders" the agency's ability to protect Americans, and again presses for backdoor access. Apple's newly-announced security plans include increasing end to end encryption for almost...
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
ems1.com
N.Y. private service faces class action suit after waiting to tell patients about data breach
NEW YORK — A private ambulance company is facing a class action lawsuit linked to allegedly waiting months to tell patients that their personal data was stolen by hackers, the New York Post reported Saturday. Empress Ambulance Services also is accused of telling its customers that a “small subset...
TechRadar
How to build your own email marketing service with phpList
Mailing list management software phpList (opens in new tab) is easily one of the most important and influential pieces of software written in PHP. For over 22 years, programmers have been using phpList as a library for sending bulk emails, newsletters, and advertising to their subscribers. phpList has expanded to...
TechRadar
How to launch your own website with WebsiteBaker
WebsiteBaker is a modern, open-source content management system (CMS) that’s designed with power and usability in mind. There are loads of developer tools on offer, but you don’t need any special tech skills to use its basic features—which makes it a versatile option for business users who want to create their own website.
TechRadar
Give the gift of online security this Christmas with these quick changes
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but that sadly doesn't mean that cyberthreats are any less prevalent. This Christmas, hackers and scammers will be looking to capitalise on the latest threats to find an angle that may let them access personal information, banking details or even hijack entire devices.
The TSA's facial recognition technology, which is currently being used at 16 major domestic airports, may go nationwide next year
The TSA has used various biometric technologies since the 9/11 terror attacks but its facial identification system is still a pilot program.
TechRadar
Most US companies have already started investing in quantum computing
The majority (83%) of professionals working for US companies say their organizations have already started investing in quantum research or technology, if data compiled by Classiq is to be believed. The Israeli quantum software firm spoke to 500 US-based professionals at companies with 100 or more employees and across a...
TechRadar
The essential tech supporting SMBs
Dell’s Sarah Burkhart on identifying the right devices for your small or medium-sized business. Technology has long sat at the heart of businesses of all sizes, and the developments of recent years have led to these organizations relying more heavily on their tech than ever. But for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the importance of technology does not necessarily match the amount of resource they have to support it.
TechRadar
How is live chat for enterprises different from SMB offerings?
High-quality, reliable customer service is one of the keys to succeeding in today’s competitive business world. It’s just as important for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as it is for large international enterprises. Live chat software is increasingly integral to providing excellent customer service and support. There are...
Comments / 0