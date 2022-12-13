Read full article on original website
Related
Transphobic Sign at UW Prompted by Trans Student Accepted Into Sorority
Last week, K2 Radio news reported that a church elder named Todd Schmidt hung up a sign on his table in the University of Wyoming Student Union that stated: 'Man Created Male and Female and [name of student] is a male.'. At the time, it was unknown why Schmidt specifically...
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Union Leader Critical of Wyoming Delegation After Vote Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congress may have ended the railroad strike, but legislators aren’t getting the last word. Rail workers remain unhappy with the deal and gathered in rallies across the nation to highlight their continued concerns with sick leave, and other outstanding quality of life and safety issues.
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
cowboystatedaily.com
Shipments of Cat Litter, Wind Blades, and Fuel Hit The Rails At Logistics Hub in Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the intersection of two railroads south of Cheyenne is the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. The goal was to build an industrial park that facilitated inbound and outbound shipments on the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF railroads. Among other industries, the...
capcity.news
Laramie County schools’ Winter Break schedules announced
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Winter Break is swiftly approaching for students throughout Laramie County. All schools in Laramie County School District 1 will be having a break from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Classes will resume on Jan. 3, 2023. St. Mary’s School will be on break from...
I-25 Closed From Cheyenne to Casper; I-80 Closed Throughout Wyoming As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25, from Cheyenne to Casper is closed due to winter weather conditions. "As of December 13 at 05:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 16 to 18 hours," WYDOT wrote on their website. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
Kemmerer Gazette
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
oilcity.news
Interstates reopen to most traffic in Wyoming; wind closures on I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25, 80 and 90 have been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming on Thursday morning, with closures impacting stretches of all three interstates lifted, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While no full closures remain, partial wind closures are in effect on I-80 from...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Medicinal Chemist Says Vaping Horrible For Health, Causes Long-Term Damage
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From his office, University of Wyoming Medicinal Chemistry Professor Dr. Guanglong He often sees students walking by in clouds of vaping smoke as they travel to and from classes. With NIH studies pegging vaping-related deaths at 3,000 every year, that was...
capcity.news
Local and state agencies send reminders for winter preparedness procedures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With an increasing number of Wyoming’s population coming from out of state and with winter blizzard advisories issued for this week, local and state agencies are instructing new residents on how to prepare themselves for the snowy season. The National Weather Report of Cheyenne issued...
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
capcity.news
Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/14/22–12/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Recent fusion of snow, constant wind a unique event for Laramie County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While the constant high winds and snow Laramie County residents experienced these past few days did not break any county weather records, the combination was unusual, says a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Having the cold, plus the snow, plus the long-duration wind...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council denies retail liquor license transfer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Cheyenne City Council denied the transfer of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. The council’s 5–4 vote to decline the transfer means that the demolished restaurant keeps the license until it expires in March 2023. After that, the city can reissue it to another business.
Get PUMPED! Huge 90s Rock Band Heads to Cheyenne in April 2023
Don't blink...keep your eyes OPEN...because Third Eye Blind has announced an expansion of their 25 Years in the Blind tour to include Cheyenne! The alt-rock superstars arrive at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 7, 2023. Are you already clearing your calendar for that day? Yeah, me too. You may...
Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure
Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
Comments / 7