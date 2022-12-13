ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

K99

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Union Leader Critical of Wyoming Delegation After Vote Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congress may have ended the railroad strike, but legislators aren’t getting the last word. Rail workers remain unhappy with the deal and gathered in rallies across the nation to highlight their continued concerns with sick leave, and other outstanding quality of life and safety issues.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal

Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
CHEYENNE, WY
knopnews2.com

Hundred of High West Energy customers without power

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County schools’ Winter Break schedules announced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Winter Break is swiftly approaching for students throughout Laramie County. All schools in Laramie County School District 1 will be having a break from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Classes will resume on Jan. 3, 2023. St. Mary’s School will be on break from...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Kemmerer Gazette

Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?

“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
LARAMIE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland

Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
WHEATLAND, WY
capcity.news

Local and state agencies send reminders for winter preparedness procedures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With an increasing number of Wyoming’s population coming from out of state and with winter blizzard advisories issued for this week, local and state agencies are instructing new residents on how to prepare themselves for the snowy season. The National Weather Report of Cheyenne issued...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/14/22–12/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council denies retail liquor license transfer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Cheyenne City Council denied the transfer of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. The council’s 5–4 vote to decline the transfer means that the demolished restaurant keeps the license until it expires in March 2023. After that, the city can reissue it to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
CHEYENNE, WY

