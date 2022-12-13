Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Netflix viewers say life has changed for the better after typing in '9875'
True crime lovers have said that discovering a simple Netflix has been ‘life changing’. If you’re anything like me, then scrolling through the streaming platform can often take longer than it would to watch a film - but a simple hack makes things a lot easier for true crime fans. Check it out here:
CNET
After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
5 Netflix Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2023
These 5 shows are highly anticipated for Netflix fans in 2023.
TechRadar
Henry Cavill's next project has been revealed – and it's not with Netflix or Marvel
Move over, Geralt – there's a new fantasy project that's tailormade for Henry Cavill. The former Superman (and soon-to-be former Witcher) star is teaming up with Amazon Studios to develop a cinematic universe based on Games Workshop's iconic Warhammer 40,000 (40k) property. Even better, Cavill is set to star in and executively produce a number of movies, TV shows, and other media centered around the tabletop gaming franchise.
Android Authority
Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix: Here's everything we know so far
Wednesday was already one of the most anticipated new shows to debut on Netflix in 2022. However, it’s safe to say no one expected this spinoff of The Addams Family franchise to be this huge of a hit. The streaming service announced in late November 2022 that the first week of Wednesday’s release was the most watched English-language TV series on Netflix ever, beating out previous champions like Stranger Things and Bridgeton. So does that mean Wednesday Season 2 is in the works?
Netflix Head Honcho Admits ‘Lots’ Of Money Could Have Been Made If Glass Onion Had Stayed In Theaters Longer
Glass Onion had a strong theatrical run but even the head of Netflix admits it could have been better.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Finally Has A Teaser Trailer And There Are So Many Great Details Already
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is finally here and I literally can't contain my excitement.
Blockbuster just absolutely destroyed Netflix with a single comment
For the most part, Netflix seems to be doing pretty well for itself lately. Earlier this year, the streaming service was plagued by reports of dwindling subscription figures but has since gone on to set two major records. First up, Stranger Things 4 earnt the title for most hours watched in a week for an English language TV series - but that was dethroned this week by brand new hit Wednesday.
TechRadar
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is an amazing who's who of Spider-People
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's official trailer has debuted online – and, as a huge webhead, I couldn't be more excited for its arrival next year. Why? Because of the sheer amount of Spider-People who make their debuts in Sony's animated sequel. Honestly, I could sit here and list every one of them, but I'd be here all day. And, truthfully, it's best if you just see them all for yourself.
Comments / 0