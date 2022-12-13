ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Tyla

Netflix viewers say life has changed for the better after typing in '9875'

True crime lovers have said that discovering a simple Netflix has been ‘life changing’. If you’re anything like me, then scrolling through the streaming platform can often take longer than it would to watch a film - but a simple hack makes things a lot easier for true crime fans. Check it out here:
CNET

After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
TechRadar

Henry Cavill's next project has been revealed – and it's not with Netflix or Marvel

Move over, Geralt – there's a new fantasy project that's tailormade for Henry Cavill. The former Superman (and soon-to-be former Witcher) star is teaming up with Amazon Studios to develop a cinematic universe based on Games Workshop's iconic Warhammer 40,000 (40k) property. Even better, Cavill is set to star in and executively produce a number of movies, TV shows, and other media centered around the tabletop gaming franchise.
Android Authority

Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix: Here's everything we know so far

Wednesday was already one of the most anticipated new shows to debut on Netflix in 2022. However, it’s safe to say no one expected this spinoff of The Addams Family franchise to be this huge of a hit. The streaming service announced in late November 2022 that the first week of Wednesday’s release was the most watched English-language TV series on Netflix ever, beating out previous champions like Stranger Things and Bridgeton. So does that mean Wednesday Season 2 is in the works?
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
NEW YORK STATE
BGR.com

The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you

There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
Decider.com

Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)

Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
GAMINGbible

Blockbuster just absolutely destroyed Netflix with a single comment

For the most part, Netflix seems to be doing pretty well for itself lately. Earlier this year, the streaming service was plagued by reports of dwindling subscription figures but has since gone on to set two major records. First up, Stranger Things 4 earnt the title for most hours watched in a week for an English language TV series - but that was dethroned this week by brand new hit Wednesday.
TechRadar

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is an amazing who's who of Spider-People

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's official trailer has debuted online – and, as a huge webhead, I couldn't be more excited for its arrival next year. Why? Because of the sheer amount of Spider-People who make their debuts in Sony's animated sequel. Honestly, I could sit here and list every one of them, but I'd be here all day. And, truthfully, it's best if you just see them all for yourself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy