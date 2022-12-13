Read full article on original website
TechRadar
There’s finally a reason to use Bing - to get free Overwatch 2 skins
I can’t believe it’s finally come to this - I’m using Bing to build up enough points to get Overwatch 2 coins and finally purchase one of the new skins. But I’m not the only one who can benefit from this; you can too. Overwatch 2...
TechRadar
The Witcher 3 next-gen update is great – when you disable ray tracing
After much anticipation, The Witcher 3’s next-gen update has finally been released. As promised, the free update has brought with it a wealth of visual upgrades and quality-of-life updates, but there are some caveats to watch out for. I’ve been playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PS5 and...
ComicBook
Steam Users Frustrated With The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Steam users have found themselves quite annoyed today as Valve's ongoing Steam Deck giveaway that ties in with The Game Awards 2022 has proven to be pretty faulty. Earlier this week, Steam Deck manufacturer Valve announced that it would be giving away one unit of the PC handheld per minute to those who watched The Game Awards via Steam itself. And while a number of fans were excited about this promotion, it seems that it hasn't worked as intended.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
CNET
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
TechRadar
The swish Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are 20% off for the holidays
Smart glasses have left the world of sci-fi fantasy and are now slowly becoming an everyday reality. One of the first significant steps forward is the futuristic Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses - and if you want a taste of what's possible with the tech then you can now get a pair for 20% off when buying directly from Ray-Ban (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Why now could be the best time to upgrade your printing hardware
With all that has changed in the world of work over the past few years, it can be reassuring to note that office printers are still very much important to many of us, whether you're back in a company workplace or working from a home office. Providing a vital way...
TechRadar
XPPen Deco Pro review
The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
TechRadar
How to host your own learning management software with Moodle LMS
Moodle (opens in new tab) LMS provides you with a platform to create personalized learning environments. You will get a strong set of learner-centric tools that empower teaching and learning. As open-source software, Moodle can be used for free on both commercial and non-commercial projects. Even better, we’ve partnered with...
TechRadar
Set up your own groupware service with Tiki Wiki CMS
Tiki Wiki CMS (opens in new tab) is a powerful open-source content management system that can be used to create websites, intranet, and web applications. It’s known as Tiki for short. Tiki functions particularly well as a web-based collaboration tool, and its modular nature allows you to create all...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
ComicBook
Netflix Boss Predicts More Ads Coming to Streamer
Netflix's first subscription plan with ads won't be its last, according to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Just one month after the formerly commercial-free streaming service launched a cheaper, ad-supported option for $6.99 per month, Netflix says it's likely to offer multiple ad plans to its customers. (Not all titles are available under the ad plan, which has between four-to-five minutes of unskippable advertisements per hour.) Netflix's current plans include Basic with ads, and three ad-free tiers: Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month). But while delivering a keynote at the UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Sarandos said Netflix subscribers would eventually have more ad-supported options to choose from:
With Downloads in 186 Countries, the Hit Game “Obey Me!” Is Celebrating Its Third Anniversary With up to 200 Free Nightmare Summons and a Host of Spectacular Events!
OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- “Obey Me!” a game by NTT Solmare Corporation (headquartered in Osaka City and under the direction of president Toshiaki Asahi, hereby shortened to NTT Solmare) has gained a passionate fan base across the globe and will be celebrating the third anniversary of its release this December. To commemorate the occasion, there will be a host of events and promotions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005005/en/ By taking part in both of the Nightmare events, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, you can earn up to 200 free summons! (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar
How to install live chat software with Sales Syntax
Sales Syntax (opens in new tab) is an open-source customer relationship management (CRM) program that focuses on providing a high-quality live chat experience. Its user interface is outdated, but there are several useful tools on offer. The program is free to use, but being a self-hosted program, you will need...
TechRadar
How to start with project management using The Bug Genie
The Bug Genie (opens in new tab) is an open-source project management tool first released in 2003. Mostly aimed at software developers working in a team, The Bug Genie supports issue tracking, source code management, and custom workflows with visualization. It can be used with common version control systems like SVN and Git.
livingetc.com
Sorry, but that viral 'criss-cross' office chair from Amazon is probably going to ruin your back...
It's easy to get sucked in to making an impulse purchase of something you've seen on TikTok. After all, chances are anything that's made it to your For You page is going to be a clever idea that will have you thinking 'why hasn't anyone thought of that before?'. As...
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
