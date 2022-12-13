ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Miami

Best days to shop for deals during holiday season

MIAMI - The clock is ticking for holiday shoppers. If you missed out on those Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, experts say don't worry, it's not too late. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for blockbuster deals, but they may not be the best deals depending on what you are looking for, according to Kyle James with RatherBeShopping.com. "There's actually some days in December where you can actually get better deals than you can on Black Friday," he said. After tracking December deals for nearly two decades here's what he's found. On December 10th, expect...
CBS News

Viral videos expose gift card scams ahead of holiday shopping

Former Canadian police officer and current business owner Nichelle Laus has gone viral after exposing a hidden scam on certain gift cards: a false barcode taped on the back. Laus joins CBS News to discuss the trick and how to stay safe while holiday shopping.
SPY

6 Holiday Shopping Deals That Seem Too Good To Be True (But Are 100% Legit)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
CBS New York

Officials: Watch out for counterfeit goods this holiday season

NEW YORK -- Officials issued a timely warning Thursday about counterfeit goods: Be careful you don't buy them this holiday season. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security showed off items at John F. Kennedy International Airport, including fake high-end jewelry, knock-off designer clothing and even bogus sports memorabilia.Officials said the counterfeit items not only hurt the economy, they can put you in danger. "In many instances, counterfeit goods can be dangerous to you and your family, as they can be made of substandard and inferior components that may even contain harmful chemicals," They said the fake goods industry is also linked to smuggling and forced labor.

