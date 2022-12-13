Read full article on original website
Bryn Mawr’s Harcum College Dental Hygiene Program Sets 2023 Date to Supercharge Kids’ Smiles
Dental professionals and students are offering free children's dental services on President's Day 2023 in a Feb. 20 event dubbed "Sealant Day." George Washington — one of the two honorees on President’s Day — may have suffered dental woes for most of his life, but participants in Harcum College’s Dental Hygiene Program are seeking to prevent the same misery in area kids. Its Sealant Day event (Feb, 20, 2023, President’s Day) will provide treatments and information to 6–12 year olds, without charge.
A ‘No Coding’ App Course Helped A Doctor Get Diverse Students Into Medical School
In 2006, while still a medical student, Dr. Renée Volny Darko often observed that smart, capable students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM) and non-traditional candidates were not getting into medical school at a rate on par with other students. “Medical schools say they have a rough time finding...
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep...
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
geeksaroundglobe.com
How to Get a Great Online Tutor for Your Child and Their Learning Needs?
Free image is taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/zgq9OXecyqI. There’s a high demand for private tutors across the world by each parent so that their child gets a boost in their academic results and learning process. Online tutoring has developed a significant market both online and offline. With the pandemic lurking around, no wonder the majority of students are looking to learn online. Still, how can a parent know which tutor is best for their children?
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
KevinMD.com
Who gets to succeed in medical school: Improving medical student outcomes that matter
As I mentioned in my last article, “Who gets to graduate from medical school,” I find one consistent, uncomfortable truth: Whatever led to the gap in academic performance before medical school is likely to still be present and persistent during one’s medical education journey. The lack of access, inequitable distribution of opportunity, familial responsibilities, socioeconomic disparities, or systemic barriers that kept students from utilizing their full academic potential in their K-12 or undergraduate education do not disappear upon admission into medical school. These challenges, when left unaddressed, can negatively impact a student’s likelihood of success in medical school and prevent otherwise deserving, passionate students from pursuing a career in health care. In order to train a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive pipeline of physicians and close critical gaps in the health care workforce, these barriers need to be dismantled.
