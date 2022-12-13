ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' Jason Kelce surprises George Washington High School students

By Aziza Shuler
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

Jason Kelce surprises students at George Washington High School 00:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- High school students in Northeast Philadelphia began their day with a surprise visit from Eagles star Jason Kelce. He joined a local nonprofit to support students on their path to new heights.

It's not the tunnel entrance at Lincoln Financial Field, but Kelce was met with quite the cheer as he surprised students at George Washington High School Tuesday morning.

"The man, the myth, the legend, Jason Kelce" is how he was introduced to students.

Kelce led a pep rally to reveal the new name for two educational nonprofits that have merged to expand their impact in the city. The new organization will be called Heights Philadelphia.

The program's co-president Sean Vereen says the new entity has an $11 million budget with 70 staff members who are ready to serve 3,000 high school students with college and career advising.

"We have 23 partnerships with colleges and universities to get kids better opportunities to get into college," Vereen said. "We have a career team that is developing internships. We're supporting students who go right into a career out of high school or kids who go all the way through college with advising and support."

Many of the students in the auditorium have the odds stacked against them, coming from low-income, inner-city Black and Brown communities.

"It would create more opportunities for students like me to access the tools they need for success and life," Rose said.

Kelce, who's no stranger to the struggle of the underdog, said it was important for his foundation, Be Philly , to partner with this program and invest in the youth.

"I ended up not getting a scholarship to go to any D1 schools, had a bunch of coaches tell me I wasn't good enough," Kelce said.

He adds that the city "has so much potential, so much pride and so much talent that goes unrealized daily."

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

