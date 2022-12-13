On Monday, December 12, we lost a national treasure in Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach. He was 61 years old. Tons of celebrities, athletes, coaches, and fans across the country have shared their thoughts and prayers with the Leach family, posting touching tributes to the freewheeling coach. Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took to Instagram to commemorate Mike Leach’s memory.

