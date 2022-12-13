Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
cbs19news
30 Day Fund gives back to small businesses across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit focused on giving back to small businesses. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlottesville-based nonprofit has raised millions of dollars to give back to small businesses, and now, its holiday push is underway. Starting Wednesday,...
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Center From Paul VI
UVA has entered the mix for a talented 2024 center from Northern Virginia
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local: Winter Wander
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Joe Hanning with Boar's Head Resort talks about this year's Winter Wander. For more information, click here.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville to Open Spring 2023
Kimpton Announces to Open its First On-Campus Hotel. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced the name of its first on-campus hotel, The Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville, and the appointment of its leader, General Manager Kelly Brown. The hotel is set to open in spring 2023 on the Goodwin Family Grounds of the Darden School. The Forum is now taking reservations on its website for the summer season, with dates of stay as early as July 1, 2023, currently available.
cbs19news
Conservative lobbying group files class action lawsuit against UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A conservative group in Virginia has filed a class action lawsuit against the University of Virginia Health System over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Family Foundation’s complaint alleges when the hospital implemented the mandate, it made a list of faiths that would be allowed to...
cbs19news
Local insurance company gives back
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hunter Wyant State Farm Insurance has partnered with the Charlottesville Police Department for the 12th annual Toy Drive. Members of the company will be stopping by schools with officers from the department in order to deliver toys on Dec. 21 and 22. Anyone who wants...
Lawyer for slain football player's parents: UVA made a 'mistake'
A lawyer representing the parents of slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry said the university made a "mistake" handling a potential threat posed by the alleged shooter.
charlottesville29.com
Best Thing I Ate All Year 2022: Charlottesville’s Food Community Name the Year’s Best
Each December we celebrate the Charlottesville food year by asking chefs and others in the industry: what was the best thing you ate all year? Picks from prior years are here: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. And, below are this year’s picks in our food community’s annual tribute to Charlottesville’s bounty. Meanwhile, check back soon for The Charlottesville 29 pick for 2022 Dish of the Year.
cbs19news
Season Treatings at UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Children's Hospital hosted its annual "Seasons Treatings" event on Thursday. It's an opportunity for parents to go Christmas shopping on the pediatric level. Brady’s Toy Drive donated toys, and now families and volunteers are able to go shopping for Christmas for...
cbs19news
REC's Power of Change fall grants announced
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen nonprofits have received grant funding thanks to the people served by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC says its Power of Change program awarded more than $94,500 in funding to 24 nonprofits this fall. “The generosity of our member-owners results in meaningful donations to...
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
WHSV
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
cbs19news
Tax on disposable plastic bags coming to Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People at stores in Albemarle County will soon have to pay a little more to use disposable plastic bags. The county’s plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1. This will impact plastic bags shoppers get during checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
Co-hosts of international travel series visit Town of Ashland to film new episode
Marco Biagioli and Erica Melargo, co-hosts of the international travel television series Humans of the World, visited Ashland -- a.k.a. the Center of the Universe -- last weekend to film an episode of the show focusing on the town and the people who live in it.
thefabricator.com
Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia
Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
cbs19news
Annual Horse Holiday at Oakland School
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students at the Oakland School gave their hard-working horses a holiday treat on Tuesday. It marked the 33rd annual Horse Holiday, with students dressing themselves, the horses and one goat in holiday outfits. The parade ended at a Christmas tree covered in carrots and...
cbs19news
Planning commission advances Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan is one step closer to being added to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. During a Tuesday night meeting, the Charlottesville Planning Commission voted to recommend the CAP as an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan. The next step is for the...
