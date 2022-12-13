ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

30 Day Fund gives back to small businesses across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit focused on giving back to small businesses. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlottesville-based nonprofit has raised millions of dollars to give back to small businesses, and now, its holiday push is underway. Starting Wednesday,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

The Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville to Open Spring 2023

Kimpton Announces to Open its First On-Campus Hotel. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced the name of its first on-campus hotel, The Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville, and the appointment of its leader, General Manager Kelly Brown. The hotel is set to open in spring 2023 on the Goodwin Family Grounds of the Darden School. The Forum is now taking reservations on its website for the summer season, with dates of stay as early as July 1, 2023, currently available.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local insurance company gives back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hunter Wyant State Farm Insurance has partnered with the Charlottesville Police Department for the 12th annual Toy Drive. Members of the company will be stopping by schools with officers from the department in order to deliver toys on Dec. 21 and 22. Anyone who wants...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
charlottesville29.com

Best Thing I Ate All Year 2022: Charlottesville’s Food Community Name the Year’s Best

Each December we celebrate the Charlottesville food year by asking chefs and others in the industry: what was the best thing you ate all year? Picks from prior years are here: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. And, below are this year’s picks in our food community’s annual tribute to Charlottesville’s bounty. Meanwhile, check back soon for The Charlottesville 29 pick for 2022 Dish of the Year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Season Treatings at UVA Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Children's Hospital hosted its annual "Seasons Treatings" event on Thursday. It's an opportunity for parents to go Christmas shopping on the pediatric level. Brady’s Toy Drive donated toys, and now families and volunteers are able to go shopping for Christmas for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

REC's Power of Change fall grants announced

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen nonprofits have received grant funding thanks to the people served by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC says its Power of Change program awarded more than $94,500 in funding to 24 nonprofits this fall. “The generosity of our member-owners results in meaningful donations to...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
cbs19news

Tax on disposable plastic bags coming to Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People at stores in Albemarle County will soon have to pay a little more to use disposable plastic bags. The county’s plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1. This will impact plastic bags shoppers get during checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
thefabricator.com

Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia

Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
TROY, VA
cbs19news

Annual Horse Holiday at Oakland School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students at the Oakland School gave their hard-working horses a holiday treat on Tuesday. It marked the 33rd annual Horse Holiday, with students dressing themselves, the horses and one goat in holiday outfits. The parade ended at a Christmas tree covered in carrots and...
TROY, VA
cbs19news

Planning commission advances Climate Action Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan is one step closer to being added to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. During a Tuesday night meeting, the Charlottesville Planning Commission voted to recommend the CAP as an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan. The next step is for the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy