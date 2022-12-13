ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Tamar Braxton Defended Yung Miami After Diddy Announced Baby With Woman Who Is Not His Partner

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S37Fn_0jhCn3ni00

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family is growing, as the rapper and business mogul confirmed the birth of his seventh child this past weekend. The announcement came as a surprise to fans because Combs has been in a relationship with rapper Yung Miami, who hadn’t appeared pregnant as of late. The identity of the child’s mother was ultimately revealed this week, and many have since taken to social media to voice their opinions. Some are criticizing Diddy, while others are calling out Miami for staying with him. Tamar Braxton entered the chat as well in order to defend Miami amid the debate.

Who Is The Mother Of Diddy’s Latest Child?

The 53-year-old record producer expressed plenty of joy when confirming the birth of his seventh child. He’s already the father to 31-year-old Quincy Taylor Brown, who’s the biological son of Combs’ late partner, Kim Porter , who passed away in 2018. He also has 28-year-old Justin with Misa Hilton-Brom and 16-year-old Chance with Sarah Chapman. Combs and Porter also share 24-year-old Christian and 15-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie. You can check out the musician’s post about his latest kid down below:

See more

A number of fans have shared positive reactions to the birth of Love Sean, but it was probably inevitable that some would have thoughts regarding Yung Miami’s place in the situation. And that’s what prompted Tamar Braxton to weigh in.

What Tamar Braxton Said About Yung Miami’s Relationship With Sean Combs

The Shade Room shared the rapper’s announcement in an Instagram post and asked for feedback from the public. A plethora of commentators brought up Yung Miami, questioning why she’d still be with the entertainer since he’d had a child with another woman. Well, when Tamar Braxton commented, she gave an honest and funny take on the subject:

Before y’all start commenting… there is a shortage of billionaires ok😩🤦🏽‍♀️

So given Diddy’s financial standing, Tamar Braxton seems to suggest that Yung Miami is sticking with her man in order to maintain financial stability. One would be lying if they were to say that the 28-year-old rapper isn’t in a sweet position. And honestly, the Dancing with the Stars alum may have just said what plenty of others were thinking.

The validity of her point is up for discussion, but she is correct in referring to Diddy as a billionaire. He earned that title back in October and is currently the second wealthiest hip-hop artist in North America, according to Entrepreneur . The star snagged the spot from Kanye West, whose net worth has been “beat to a pulp” amid his controversies as of late. Sean Combs is only surpassed by Jay-Z, who’s reportedly worth $1.5 billion.

Only time will tell whether or not Sean Love Combs and Yung Miami will remain an item following the birth of the former’s child. Something that can be said with more certainty, though, is that the new baby is going to be well taken care of by her papa.

Comments / 56

Annetra M.
2d ago

Well, I guess Yung Miami is also signifying her worth.🤷🏾‍♀️ Again, YOU post your LIFE, you're asking for OUR opinions. Now, back to my regulatory day to day life✌🏾😌

Reply
15
Blu Blood
2d ago

Don't defend stupidity this young lady is after the bag and she does not care about her respect or morality this is the problem with the women today they only are interested in what someone can do for them and not the fact of being Loved by someone

Reply(8)
13
Rosemary Pittman
2d ago

That old man is going around making babies with women who are not his wife and you know that's not gonna be very good for him and for those women either they are teaching those children to have babies with no husband Or wife everybody is just doing what they wanna do no respect and no honor and no obedience to God they're maker

Reply
12
Related
RadarOnline

'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman

Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
HollywoodLife

Diddy Holds Hands With Shawntya Joseph On Date Night 1 Day Before Baby No. 7 News

Sean “P. Diddy” Love Combs has love on the brain! Newly surfaced photos show the 53-year-old rapper holding hands with influencer Shawntya Joseph in New York City on Friday, Dec. 9 — one day before he announced his seventh child was born to another woman. The photos, seen here, show Diddy and Shawntya, who is in her 20s, walking hand-in-hand through the Big Apple in matching black ensembles. They both wore black pants and shirts, with the “Scream & Shout” hitmaker staying warm in a puffer jacket and the Instagram model in a trench coat. They both wore raised black boots, and Shawntya, who can be seen below, completed her monotone look with a bucket hat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black America Web

Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Shine My Crown

Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again

Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Distractify

Shaunie O’Neal’s New Husband Keion Henderson Was Married Before — Who’s His Ex-Wife?

VH1 viewers have watched Shaunie O’Neal’s journey on Basketball Wives for over a decade. If you recall, Shaunie was more than familiar with the basketball-wife lifestyle since she endured it for nine years with her ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal. However, their 2011 divorce allowed Shaunie to pivot from a supportive wife to a reality TV boss as Basketball Wives’ executive producer.
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023

Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
CHARLESTON, SC
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
Essence

Sheree Zampino Doesn’t Agree With Will Smith Calling Their Marriage an ‘Ultimate Failure’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member appears on an episode of Red Table Talk to discuss her former marriage to the Academy Award winner. The Red Table Talk is back with a new episode, and on this one, Sheree Zampino talks about her former marriage to Will Smith. Zampino says she didn’t like Smith calling their marriage a failure in a 2020 Father’s Day episode of Red Table Talk.
TMZ.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
Black America Web

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video

*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
HollywoodLife

Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
171K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy