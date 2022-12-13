ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress

By Jennifer Shutt  WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress.  House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARYLAND STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Congressman Patrick McHenry Selected as Chair of House Financial Services Committee

Congressman Patrick McHenry has been selected as the incoming Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. The House Republican Steering Committee made the move in advance of the 118th Congress, which commences in January when the Republicans take over leadership of the House. McHenry’s selection as the new Chairman was...
The Hill

Biden approval rating sits at 44 percent: poll

President Biden’s approval rating sits at 44 percent, according to a new poll published Friday, remaining generally consistent with other recent polling on the president. A poll conducted by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center found Biden with an approval rating of 44 percent, compared to 53 percent who said they disapproved of his…
Fox News

Republicans secure majority in House of Representatives

Republicans have secured a majority in the House of Representatives when the 118th U.S. Congress convenes next January. The GOP has now won 218 seats after The Associated Press projected that Republican Mike Garcia will win re-election in California's 27th Congressional District. Democrats, meanwhile, have secured 209 seats as vote...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE

