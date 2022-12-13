Read full article on original website
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
WTHI
It's graduation day for the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday evening, a new group of 11 recruits officially joined the Indiana State Police. Family, friends, and loved ones gathered in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda to celebrate the graduation of the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Each graduating trooper spent the last 23...
cbs4indy.com
Christmas music bad for your mental health?
Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
WTHI
Indiana DOE launches new GPS plan
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana has officially launched its new method of tracking school performance. On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Education launched its Indiana Graduates Prepared to succeed or GPS dashboard. The goal is to offer a transparent, robust view of school and student performance over multiple measures.
Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including three in the Region. The post Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Luis
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Kids all over the Hoosier state are wishing for families this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 11-year-old Luis. Click here...
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
What is the difference in funding for typical foster care placement and relative/kinship placement?
In Indiana, typical foster home placements and what are known as relative or kinship placements are offered different financial resources and supports. A listener in Lafayette wanted to know more about why there are differences in funding. Brenda Chapin is the vice president of program administration for The Villages, a...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
'We're not there yet' | Holcomb targeting $60K average salary for Indiana teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking ahead to 2023, as the state faces challenges in education and abortion rights. But he told 13News Thursday he's not yet thinking about his own future. Holcomb reported a record $22 billion of capital investment in Indiana this year, more than...
casscountyonline.com
Electric vehicle battery supplier powers Indiana’s thriving economy of the future
KOKOMO, Ind. – soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, has announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and...
wfyi.org
Free Ivy Tech Tuition: State of Indiana Employees Can Enroll in 'Achieve Your Degree' Program
The State of Indiana has joined more than a dozen employers across the state including Circle K gas stations and Amazon, in providing free tuition for full-time employees under the Ivy tech Achieve Your Degree program. This means if employees meet the conditions, they can go to Ivy Tech without...
Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company
BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
