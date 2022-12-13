Read full article on original website
Hawks C Clint Capela (calf) out 1-2 weeks
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela will miss one to two weeks with a right calf strain. Capela underwent an MRI at Charlotte on Thursday after he was injured in Wednesday night's 135-124 loss at Orlando. Capela recorded 16 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.
Ranking the Best Games of a Loaded Hoops Saturday
Before college basketball quiets a bit for the holidays, we’re getting a mega Saturday on the men’s side of the sport. A stacked slate includes five top-25 matchups, including a top-five battle and a top-10 clash. Mixed in is some Big East play and various other nonconference fun. From noon to midnight ET, you could settle in on the couch and have continuous quality hoops to watch. But we understand if you can’t allocate an entire day to watching an orange ball bounce on hardwood. In that event, our ranking of the top eight Dec. 17 matchups—complete with their times and TV channel—might come in handy.
Warriors Could Find Themselves in Deep Water Without Curry
There’s really no way to dress up what the Stephen Curry injury means for the Warriors. Depending on the length of time he’s out with a shoulder injury—one that sounds like it will sideline him for at least a few weeks—Golden State could be in real trouble in and around the back end of the Western Conference playoff race.
