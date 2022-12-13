Read full article on original website
IHSA makes several key announcements
December has been a month full of Illinois High School Association news. The organization announced last week that the football state championships will return to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. This past season, all eight football state championships were played in Champaign. Illinois State was the original site of the...
Lions smother Glenbard West, remain undefeated
Last season’s strong Lyons Township boys basketball team still suffered three double-digit losses at the hands of phenomenal 2022 Class 4A state champion Glenbard West. Tremendous defense allowed the Lions to savor that kind of victory at the Hilltoppers’ expense on Dec. 10. “Going into this, I was...
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
Illinois quick hits: Deer harvest totals; cold temperatures to set in
First responder saves driver from submerged vehicle. A Bradley firefighter is being credited with saving the life of a driver who drove into a pond. Firefighter and paramedic Kyle Haemker was headed home when he was notified of a single-vehicle crash near I-394. A vehicle was totally submerged in a pond with the driver still inside. Police said Haemker then dove into the water, removed the driver’s seat belt and removed the driver from the vehicle.
Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee
A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
Peoria woman shot Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An unnamed female was shot in Peoria late Monday afternoon, according to a Peoria Police Dept. press release. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Peoria police were dispatched to 1700 W. Lincoln on a report of a female shot. The victim was being transported by private vehicle to medical services. Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Adams and Maple, where she was taken to a local hospital.
Semi Crash On I-57 Results In Death Of Secor Man
On Wednesday December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, the Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of I-57 NB MP 158. (just south of the cross) Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the semi. The Coroner’s office was called and pronounced the male deceased at the scene at 3:55 pm. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. No witnesses stopped or were located and at this point it is unknown why he ran off the road into the median.
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
At least five cars damaged in Elgin crash
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least five cars were left banged up in Elgin Thursday evening after a crash on Route 20.Westbound lanes near a bridge deck at McLean Boulevard were closed while crews arrived on scene.Information about how many people were injured was not immediately available.Some reports are that there was black ice, and that the weather played a role in the crash.
