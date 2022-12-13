MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.

