golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"
Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
PopSugar
Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
Golf.com
2022 PNC Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are back for the 2022 PNC Championship, and it all gets started on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. PNC Championship preview. This year’s PNC Championship will mark the third-straight appearance by Tiger and Charlie...
GolfWRX
Here’s what happened when Tiger recently hit his driver from 2000
Tiger Woods may not be able to walk at 100 percent right now, but he can still drive the ball longer than he ever has. At 46-years-old, modern technology has aided the 15-time major champion in his ability to keep up with the younger players on Tour. While appearing on...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt
Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
WATCH: John Daly Belly Flops Into Golf Course Lake
The American lived up to his fun-loving reputation with a dip at Trump National Doral
Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sheer Top After She Was Heckled At Charges Game For New Romance With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus — Photos
Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a sheer top as she enjoyed a night with her daughter Sophia Pippen at Craigs in West Hollywood, Calif., just a few days after she was heckled at a Chargers game for dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 48, wore a black bra, which peeked through her see through top, and black pants for her outing. Scroll through the gallery below to more photos of the star!On Sunday, November 20, the reality starlet was called out for bringing Marcus to the basketball game. “Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re...
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
“My mom would listen for the ball bouncing on the cement and if she heard it, she knew I was ok” - Larry Johnson shares an inspiring story about hard work
Larry Johnson learned early on that hard work gets the job done.
Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’
She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
Golf Digest
'It's exceptional': Why this major champ is in awe of Charlie Woods' golf swing
Forget whose son Charlie Woods is for a moment, and just look at his golf swing. It's an impressive one by any objective measure. And every time we get a new look at it, as we will this week at the PNC Father-Son, it keeps improving. Speaking ahead of the...
Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas paired together for 2022 PNC Championship first round; full tee times, pairings announced
With professional tours on their holiday hiatus, golf’s silly season rolls on this week with one of the most unique events of the year. The 2022 PNC Championship tees off this weekend and features a field full of major champions and their family members. The inaugural PNC Championship began in 1995 and featured 10 men’s major winners with their sons. Since then, the field has grown to include 20 professional golfers playing with a family member in a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Golf Digest
Court rules Jack Nicklaus, involved in lawsuit with Jack Nicklaus Companies, allowed to use his name for course design
A New York judge has ruled Jack Nicklaus, who is currently being sued by Jack Nicklaus Companies, is allowed to use his own name for design work. A lawsuit was filed against the 82-year-old in May, accusing Nicklaus of engaging in "repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company, including acts to intentionally and maliciously undermine the company." The complaint alleges Nicklaus received a cash payment for promoting an event in Belgium, his involvement developing a video game, and negotiating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over a role with LIV Golf. Nicklaus, who sold his company in 2007, has countered the claims were untrue while acknowledging a personal fallout with the company’s owner. “Our relationship has been a difficult one, at best,” Nicklaus said. “I have little doubt about the outcome, but I don’t intend to make this a public spectacle, if it can be avoided.”
Golf Digest
The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods' private plane
The biggest news of March 29, 2022, at least in the golf world, came because of a website that tracks the flights of private aircraft. Thanks to ADS-B Exchange (tagline: "serving the flight tracking enthusiast"), it's possible to know where your favorite celebrities, athletes and titans of industry are flying at any time, provided you know the appropriate call signs. And it should come as no surprise that in our little corner of the golf universe, there’s a general knowledge of the call sign for the private airplane owned by Tiger Woods (the registration number most commonly believed to be Tiger’s ends, not so remarkably, with at TW). That's why, long before the five-time Masters winner landed in Augusta, Ga., that day, it was an almost certain fact on golf Twitter that Tiger was in his Gulfstream G5, on his way for a practice round at Augusta National:
