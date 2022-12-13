ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"

Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
2022 PNC Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are back for the 2022 PNC Championship, and it all gets started on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. PNC Championship preview. This year’s PNC Championship will mark the third-straight appearance by Tiger and Charlie...
ORLANDO, FL
Here’s what happened when Tiger recently hit his driver from 2000

Tiger Woods may not be able to walk at 100 percent right now, but he can still drive the ball longer than he ever has. At 46-years-old, modern technology has aided the 15-time major champion in his ability to keep up with the younger players on Tour. While appearing on...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt

Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
Larsa Pippen Stuns In Sheer Top After She Was Heckled At Charges Game For New Romance With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus — Photos

Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a sheer top as she enjoyed a night with her daughter Sophia Pippen at Craigs in West Hollywood, Calif., just a few days after she was heckled at a Chargers game for dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 48, wore a black bra, which peeked through her see through top, and black pants for her outing. Scroll through the gallery below to more photos of the star!On Sunday, November 20, the reality starlet was called out for bringing Marcus to the basketball game. “Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’

She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas paired together for 2022 PNC Championship first round; full tee times, pairings announced

With professional tours on their holiday hiatus, golf’s silly season rolls on this week with one of the most unique events of the year. The 2022 PNC Championship tees off this weekend and features a field full of major champions and their family members. The inaugural PNC Championship began in 1995 and featured 10 men’s major winners with their sons. Since then, the field has grown to include 20 professional golfers playing with a family member in a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
Court rules Jack Nicklaus, involved in lawsuit with Jack Nicklaus Companies, allowed to use his name for course design

A New York judge has ruled Jack Nicklaus, who is currently being sued by Jack Nicklaus Companies, is allowed to use his own name for design work. A lawsuit was filed against the 82-year-old in May, accusing Nicklaus of engaging in "repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company, including acts to intentionally and maliciously undermine the company." The complaint alleges Nicklaus received a cash payment for promoting an event in Belgium, his involvement developing a video game, and negotiating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over a role with LIV Golf. Nicklaus, who sold his company in 2007, has countered the claims were untrue while acknowledging a personal fallout with the company’s owner. “Our relationship has been a difficult one, at best,” Nicklaus said. “I have little doubt about the outcome, but I don’t intend to make this a public spectacle, if it can be avoided.”
NEW YORK STATE
The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods' private plane

The biggest news of March 29, 2022, at least in the golf world, came because of a website that tracks the flights of private aircraft. Thanks to ADS-B Exchange (tagline: "serving the flight tracking enthusiast"), it's possible to know where your favorite celebrities, athletes and titans of industry are flying at any time, provided you know the appropriate call signs. And it should come as no surprise that in our little corner of the golf universe, there’s a general knowledge of the call sign for the private airplane owned by Tiger Woods (the registration number most commonly believed to be Tiger’s ends, not so remarkably, with at TW). That's why, long before the five-time Masters winner landed in Augusta, Ga., that day, it was an almost certain fact on golf Twitter that Tiger was in his Gulfstream G5, on his way for a practice round at Augusta National:
AUGUSTA, GA

