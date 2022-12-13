Read full article on original website
The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]
Blake Shelton set aside his coaching duties to tackle one of his biggest hits with one of his top contenders on Season 22’s The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 13). The longest-running coach with the most wins teamed up with Top 5 finalist Bryce Leatherwood to deliver a high-powered rendition of his 2009 “Hillbilly Bone” smash from his EP of the same name.
Blake Shelton + Brayden Lape Pay Tribute to Alan Jackson on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale [Watch]
Brayden Lape’s journey on Season 22 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), but not before he took the stage one final time to sing with his country coach, Blake Shelton. Together, the two paid tribute to Alan Jackson with a memorable rendition of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” from the country legend’s 1990 Here in the Real World album.
‘The Voice': Kane Brown Joins Blake Shelton for ‘Different Man’ Performance During Live Finale [Watch]
Kane Brown teamed up with Blake Shelton during the live finale of Season 22 of The Voice. The two country artists shared the stage for an unforgettable performance of their collaboration, “Different Man,” as part of the star-studded telecast, which aired on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8PM ET on NBC.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Wins Season 22
The Voice has named the winner of Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood of Woodstock, Ga., has been crowned the Season 22 champion. His fate was revealed during the last seconds of the special two-hour finale, which aired live from Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).
Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson guest-performed on the Season 22 finale of The Voice, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13). During the highly-anticipated telecast, the pop superstar, 40, and award-winning host of the Kelly Clarkson Show brought some holiday spirit to the live studio audience. She performed her festive duet, “Santa Can’t You Hear...
Morgan Myles Is Holding Her Late Cousin in Her Heart Going Into ‘The Voice’ Finale
The Voice finalist Morgan Myles should have spent this past Friday (Dec. 9) prepping for what might end up being the most important week of her life. Instead, she was mourning her late cousin. “This is the day my cousin actually passed away," she tells Taste of Country, speaking quietly...
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]
New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode
Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
Here’s a Sneak Peek of Little Big Town Performing on ‘A Home for the Holidays’ [Watch]
CBS will air the heartwarming holiday special, A Home for the Holidays, for the 24th year in 2022. The program aims to raise awareness for adoption from foster care, and 2022's lineup is star-studded. Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani are among the artists who will...
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Alan Jackson Announces the Birth of His First Grandchild [Picture]
Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son. Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on...
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Jelly Roll Admits Spiritual Hypocrisy in Gritty ‘Need a Favor’ [Listen]
Jelly Roll's latest song is a familiar one for anyone who hasn't folded their hands and bowed their head in a while. "Need a Favor" tells the story of man on the verge of losing the love of his life. With nowhere else to turn, he looks to God to do him a favor, even if he doesn't deserve it.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Ashley McBryde on Her Grand Ole Opry Induction, Women Who Inspire Her and What’s Next
Since the release of her acclaimed 2018 album Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde has moved from playing small clubs to fan-filled arenas. But the country star says there's something distinctly different about performing at the Grand Ole Opry. "I'm not a person that gets super nervous," McBryde told Taste of...
Alan + Denise Jackson — Country’s Greatest Love Stories
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have come a long way from their high school courtship in Newnan, Ga. Three daughters, one astounding country career, a battle with cancer and numerous ups and downs have been part of their love story since their marriage in 1979. Their passionate love is...
New Country Albums Coming in 2023
2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring. Hardy...
Kelly Clarkson Seeks Restraining Order to Keep Unwanted Gifter Away
Kelly Clarkson is asking for help to keep away a woman who allegedly keeps showing up to her L.A. home with unwanted gifts. The singer and talk show host has asked for a restraining order against the trespasser. Per TMZ, Huguette Nicole Young has turned up outside Clarkson’s house on...
Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’
Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
