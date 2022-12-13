ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

Blake Shelton set aside his coaching duties to tackle one of his biggest hits with one of his top contenders on Season 22’s The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 13). The longest-running coach with the most wins teamed up with Top 5 finalist Bryce Leatherwood to deliver a high-powered rendition of his 2009 “Hillbilly Bone” smash from his EP of the same name.
101.5 KNUE

‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Wins Season 22

The Voice has named the winner of Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood of Woodstock, Ga., has been crowned the Season 22 champion. His fate was revealed during the last seconds of the special two-hour finale, which aired live from Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).
WOODSTOCK, GA
101.5 KNUE

Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]

New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
101.5 KNUE

See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode

Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
101.5 KNUE

Alan Jackson Announces the Birth of His First Grandchild [Picture]

Alan Jackson is celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild. The singer took to social media on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 15) to share the news that his middle daughter, Ali, and her husband Sam Bradshaw have officially welcomed a son. Jackson's grandson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and on...
101.5 KNUE

Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
101.5 KNUE

Alan + Denise Jackson — Country’s Greatest Love Stories

Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have come a long way from their high school courtship in Newnan, Ga. Three daughters, one astounding country career, a battle with cancer and numerous ups and downs have been part of their love story since their marriage in 1979. Their passionate love is...
NEWNAN, GA
101.5 KNUE

New Country Albums Coming in 2023

2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring. Hardy...
101.5 KNUE

Jimmie Allen Shares Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m So Thankful for the Friendship We Had’

Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance alum, former DJ on the Ellen Degeneres Show and his personal friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The country singer reacted to the heartbreaking news of Boss' death on social media, sharing a video of the talk show star. In the clip, Boss pokes fun at himself as he tries on a black cowboy hat that is clearly too big for him. The video captures the entertainment celeb's fun-loving and humorous personality.
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy