Andy Biggs’ play for Speaker of the House puts Republican leadership in a tough spot

By Lauren Gilger Updated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 - 3:02pm
 2 days ago
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is aiming to go out on a high note as Democrats seek a string of high-profile legislative victories in the waning weeks of the 117th Congress that will mark the end of her two-decade run at the top of the party. The lame-duck session offers Democrats a final shot at notching…
New Jersey Globe

Three New Jersey Republicans backing McCarthy for Speaker

All three Republican votes from New Jersey will go to Kevin McCarthy when the U.S. House of Representatives meets on January 3 to elect a new Speaker. Reps. Christopher Smith (R-Manchester) and Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis), and Rep.-elect Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) are all backing McCarthy, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Hill

Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition

Frustration and anxiety are bubbling up among House Republicans over opposition to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker from a small group of hard-line conservative GOP members that threatens to keep him from the gavel. McCarthy allies lined up at the mics to voice support for him at an internal House Republican Conference…
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
Idaho State Journal

House committees finalized; Dems lose JFAC seat in 'unprecedented' move

BOISE — New House Speaker Mike Moyle stuck to his guns Friday, reducing representation for minority Democrats on the key budget-writing committee by half and saying he thought that was “what’s best for the state of Idaho.” The move came as the House wrapped up its organizational session on its second day, finalizing all committee assignments and chairmanships as it readies for the upcoming legislative session that kicks off Jan. 9. ...
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

Republican Gallagher to Lead New U.S. House China Select Committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher was named on Thursday to lead a select committee being created in the U.S. House of Representatives to focus on economic and security competition with China. Gallagher, a former Marine counterintelligence officer who has served on the House Armed Services Committee, has been...
WASHINGTON STATE

