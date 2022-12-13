Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
James scores 19 for No. 8 NC State women in rout of Davidson
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James matched her career high with 19 points as No. 8 North Carolina State ran away from Davidson for an 81-47 victory on Thursday night. James also had three assists — and shot 5 of 6 on 3-pointers — as the Wolfpack (10-1) won their sixth straight game and final nonconference contest of the season. Camille Hobby added 14 points for N.C. State, while River Baldwin chipped in 11 points and a team-high 11 boards.
North Carolina Central triumphs overAppalachian State
North Carolina Central women's basketball defeated Appalachian State at McDougald-McLendon Arena on Thursday evening. The post North Carolina Central triumphs overAppalachian State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star talks decision timeline
Top recruits are choosing colleges earlier and earlier these days. Consider that first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts completed their five-deep 2023 haul months before the pledges — all five-star talents — began their senior season in high school. But on the 2024 trail,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Northwestern arrives in Durham and soaks in the experience
DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern football team beat the bad weather and flew into Durham, North Carolina, yesterday in advance of Saturday’s NAIA National Championship Game with Keiser. Though it’s a business trip the Red Raiders still plan to soak in the week and see some...
Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday
In the college football world, all eyes are on the transfer portal, as student-athletes are looking for their new home and rosters are looking different heading into bowl season. Despite the focus on the portal, class of 2023 targets are still on the market and deciding their college destination. One...
Durham to host NAIA championship football game, drawing hundreds of fans and players
The City of Durham will be in the spotlight this weekend as it hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game.
Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record
In Tuesday's 100-67 win over The Citadel, North Carolina looked like the team everyone hoped to see entering the season: the Tar Heels recorded 24 assists, the bench scored 42 points, and we got biscuits. While the non-conference victory gave North Carolina their seventh win on the season and second...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Football lands commitment from linebacker Michael Short
The UNC football program has landed another commitment, as linebacker Michael Short announced that he’ll be joining the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received good news on Thursday morning, as three-star linebacker Michael Short announced that he has committed to the Tar Heels. Over the...
UNC football names new offensive coordinator
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Lindsey led an […]
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Citadel Win
UNC Basketball defeated Citadel 100-67 in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. It was a good “get healthy” game leading up to back-to-back games versus Ohio State and Michigan. Welcome to the 2022-2023 UNC basketball season Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Dontrez Styles and Will Shaver. I know they had already seen limited action but tonight they were able to put together quality in-game minutes.
Mallard Creek LB Michael Short commits to North Carolina
Charlotte, N.C. — Mallard Creek's senior 3-star linebacker Michael Short has announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Short made the announcement this morning in a ceremony at Mallard Creek. Short committed to East Carolina University in June and backed out of his pledge...
UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen
With the transfer portal impacting North Carolina, particularly on the defensive end, the Tar Heels have begun hosting official visitors and extending offers to targets on their recruiting board. One highly-coveted transfer is Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen, who appears to be a priority for North Carolina and has...
HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang!
Saturday's Celebration Bowl will determine the 2022 HBCU national champion. Will the Deion Sanders HBCU era end with a win or loss? The post HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang! appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NC State assistant Ruffin McNeill reflects on loss of Mike Leach
North Carolina State special assistant Ruffin McNeill spent 10 years on Mike Leach's football staff at Texas Tech.
Soon-to-open Southeast Alamance Stallions have a logo
Haw River, N.C. — Southeast Alamance will open its doors next fall and the newest school in the N.C. High School Athletic Association now has a mascot, colors, and logo. How unique are all of these? It does well on all three accounts. There are only two other Stallions...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
Triangle investors, home flippers are slowing down – but still buying
RALEIGH – House flipping is still happening in the Triangle and across the state even though mortgage rates have doubled from earlier in the year. Nearly 4,500 North Carolina homes were flipped — or resold within 12 months of purchase — in the third quarter of 2022, a new analysis of real estate data by ATTOM found.
Shake Shack opening Chapel Hill location
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shake Shack is opening another Triangle location, this time in Chapel Hill. The restaurant opens Thursday, Dec. 22, in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center at 1800 E. Franklin St. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive a gift.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.
Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
cbs17
WATCH: Former colleagues send best wishes to Meteorologist Bill Reh as retirement nears
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Old colleagues send Bill their best wishes as his last day on the air comes closer. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. The latest video features...
