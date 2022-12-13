ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James scores 19 for No. 8 NC State women in rout of Davidson

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James matched her career high with 19 points as No. 8 North Carolina State ran away from Davidson for an 81-47 victory on Thursday night. James also had three assists — and shot 5 of 6 on 3-pointers — as the Wolfpack (10-1) won their sixth straight game and final nonconference contest of the season. Camille Hobby added 14 points for N.C. State, while River Baldwin chipped in 11 points and a team-high 11 boards.
DAVIDSON, NC
dakotanewsnow.com

Northwestern arrives in Durham and soaks in the experience

DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern football team beat the bad weather and flew into Durham, North Carolina, yesterday in advance of Saturday’s NAIA National Championship Game with Keiser. Though it’s a business trip the Red Raiders still plan to soak in the week and see some...
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

Three-star UNC target to commit on Thursday

In the college football world, all eyes are on the transfer portal, as student-athletes are looking for their new home and rosters are looking different heading into bowl season. Despite the focus on the portal, class of 2023 targets are still on the market and deciding their college destination. One...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record

In Tuesday's 100-67 win over The Citadel, North Carolina looked like the team everyone hoped to see entering the season: the Tar Heels recorded 24 assists, the bench scored 42 points, and we got biscuits. While the non-conference victory gave North Carolina their seventh win on the season and second...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Football lands commitment from linebacker Michael Short

The UNC football program has landed another commitment, as linebacker Michael Short announced that he’ll be joining the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received good news on Thursday morning, as three-star linebacker Michael Short announced that he has committed to the Tar Heels. Over the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

UNC football names new offensive coordinator

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Lindsey led an […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations Citadel Win

UNC Basketball defeated Citadel 100-67 in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. It was a good “get healthy” game leading up to back-to-back games versus Ohio State and Michigan. Welcome to the 2022-2023 UNC basketball season Tyler Nickel, Jalen Washington, Dontrez Styles and Will Shaver. I know they had already seen limited action but tonight they were able to put together quality in-game minutes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Mallard Creek LB Michael Short commits to North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C. — Mallard Creek's senior 3-star linebacker Michael Short has announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Short made the announcement this morning in a ceremony at Mallard Creek. Short committed to East Carolina University in June and backed out of his pledge...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllTarHeels

UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen

With the transfer portal impacting North Carolina, particularly on the defensive end, the Tar Heels have begun hosting official visitors and extending offers to targets on their recruiting board. One highly-coveted transfer is Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen, who appears to be a priority for North Carolina and has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Shake Shack opening Chapel Hill location

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shake Shack is opening another Triangle location, this time in Chapel Hill. The restaurant opens Thursday, Dec. 22, in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center at 1800 E. Franklin St. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive a gift.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.

Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
