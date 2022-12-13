PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / In a record-setting jury verdict in September, Tom Bosworth became the youngest attorney in Pennsylvania history as lead counsel to achieve a $10M+ jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The total verdict amount was over $19 million. With other 7 and 8-figure wins under his belt, it may very well be that Tom epitomizes the meaning of Philadelphia lawyer, a term popularized as far back as 1788 describing an exceptionally competent lawyer, not just in Philadelphia but across the nation. The fact of the matter is, while preparing this story for publication, The National Trial Lawyers announced Tom was selected as a member of its Top 40 under 40, an exclusive invitation-only distinction honoring the nation's very best young trial attorneys.

