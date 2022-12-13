Read full article on original website
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Top EU official quits US meeting as tension over electric car subsidies persists
Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday.
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
India would consider allowing additional sugar exports -govt official
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman ) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
India to remain top buyer of Russia's Urals crude in Dec -sources, data
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India is taking most of Russia's Urals crude oil loading in December as it remains top buyer for a second month in a row, according to traders and Refinitiv data. Volumes and India's share of the exports are expected to rise month on month despite...
Yellen says food security program to boost funding for sustainable agriculture in Africa
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that a multilateral food security program would soon announce new funding to help build resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems, particularly in Africa. Yellen said in remarks at a food security session at the U.S.-Africa Leaders...
EU chief says bloc has to address 'distortions' created by Biden environmental policies
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Sunday that the EU must act in response to distortions created in the marketplace by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch.
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, although expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies curbed losses. Wheat prices edged higher with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
UN hopeful on Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.N. senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers. "I am cautiously optimistic that we can have important progress soon," U.N. senior official Rebeca Grynspan told reporters in Geneva. She declined to give further details.
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday expressed concern that the United State's Inflation Reduction Act could create an unfair economic playing field.
Russia oil price cap launch gives G7 leverage -U.S. Treasury official
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Western powers' leverage over Russia has increased with their $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian crude oil, and any adjustments to the limit will consider a range of factors from Russian and global economic conditions to oil markets, a U.S. Treasury official told Reuters on Tuesday.
More Nations Are Tightening Control of Strategic Mineral Exports
The World Trade Organization last week ruled that Indonesia had no right to ban the export of nickel or to require that raw nickel ore be refined in Indonesia. Handing a comprehensive victory to the complainant, the European Union, the WTO decision highlights the clash between national security and global trade rules over critical minerals.
Russia may increase grain export quota - Interfax cites agriculture minister
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday that Moscow could increase its grain export quota for the current 2022/23 season from its current level of 25.5 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -...
WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry on Thursday said a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium.
UPDATE 1-EU countries have another go at Russia sanctions amid Polish, Baltic concerns
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union countries will make another push to agree on a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow on Thursday after Poland and Lithuania blocked a deal over concerns it might benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertilizer business. The two countries rejected the package saying it...
Ukraine declares emergency power shutdowns nationwide after Russian attack
KYIV, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that emergency power shutdowns were being brought in across the country after Russian missiles hit energy facilities in several regions. Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure....
EU steps up WTO case against China over patents, Lithuania
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Union has requested the setting up of World Trade Organization panels for two of its trade disputes with China, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
China blasts US report, reiterates 'no 1st use' nuke policy
China strictly adheres to its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons “at any time and under any circumstances," its Defense Ministry said Tuesday in a scathing response to a U.S. report alleging a major buildup in Beijing's nuclear capabilities. The Pentagon last week released an annual China security report that warned Beijing would likely have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, and that it has provided no clarity on how it plans to use them. That report “distorts China’s national defense policy and military strategy, makes groundless speculation about China’s military development and grossly interferes in China’s internal...
