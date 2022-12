The week began with Jalen Brunson’s status uncertain due to a right foot contusion and it ended with him setting a career mark for most made 3-pointers in a game with six. In his return to Chicago, where he spent a large portion of his childhood, Brunson left a lasting impression. After scoring 30 points in a dramatic overtime win on Wednesday, the Knicks’ new point guard scored 22 points and hit 6 of 9 3-point attempts in their 114-91 rout at the United Center on Friday. “I like playing here a lot,” said Brunson, who also had six assists and three...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO