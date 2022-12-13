Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Related
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Alligator Riggies! I Made Utica’s Famous Riggies with Alligator Meat
Boredom? Curiosity? Madness? Don't ask me why, but I recently decided to make Utica Riggies with some good old-fashioned alligator meat. In truth, I was inspired by Bella Regina, one of the best places in town to order riggies. They have an incredible number of ways to prepare them. Their menu had over 10 varieties the last I checked. The traditional chicken, steak, shrimp, meatballs, eggplant, etc.
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
Two New York Cities Make Nice List For Least Aggressive Drivers
The holidays are not always merry and bright. The hustle and bustle of the season can aggravate even the jolliest of souls, especially behind the wheel. But there are two places in New York with drivers on the nice list this year. Santa is making his list and checking it...
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State
Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
cnycentral.com
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
visitsyracuse.com
Syracuse Restaurants with Holiday Spirit
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and to prove that, many restaurants and bars across Onondaga County are beautifully decked out, feeling merry and bright. Want to delve into the holly jolly-ness of the season but don’t know where to book a table? Here’s a list of some of the best places to eat, drink and be merry in Syracuse during the holidays.
Odds of ‘impactful winter storm’ rising for Upstate NY, but big questions remain
Update: Winter storm watches are now in effect for much of Upstate New York east of the Finger Lakes. Syracuse, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing forecasters agree on about an impending winter storm late this week in Upstate New York, it’s this: We have a lot of questions.
ithaca.com
Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter
Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
Syracuse New York Not On A Very Cheerful 2022 Holiday List
Are you traveling out of Syracuse any time during the 2022 holiday season? You might be stepping into a not so cheerful airport. Forbes published an article titled "Worst Airports And Airlines For Holiday Travel, Ranked" for all sorts of airports across the United States. Let us be clear, we DID not create this list. WE are simply reporting on the findings.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
This Illness Is Raging Across New York State
If you are not sick with a cold, cough or flu yet, it is only a matter of time! But is that cough more serious than you think?. We are all more germ aware after the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps you are still choosing to wear a mask in various public places? The next step is to get a flu shot. The flu is back and on the move across the Empire State.
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
Food for Families Food Drive at Tops Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores. Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night. Make an online donation here That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and […]
Closures, late openings for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter brings rain, snow, wind
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a strong, coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong wind gusts and snow to areas across New York and New Jersey, schools announced delayed openings and closures for Friday. The nasty nor’easter started on Thursday. The rain and strong winds were set to continue through Friday, impacting the morning commute. Rain […]
Man Robs McDonald’s in New York, Steals Cheeseburgers and Chicken McNuggets
Ba da ba ba DUHHH! Police say a real life Hamburgler may have been lovin' it a little too much recently. Surveillance video shows the alleged robber hop over the counter of the fast food establishment and make off with his stash. But police say it may not have been money he was after in this case. Maybe this guy never had a Happy Meal?
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0