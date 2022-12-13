ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

96.9 WOUR

Alligator Riggies! I Made Utica’s Famous Riggies with Alligator Meat

Boredom? Curiosity? Madness? Don't ask me why, but I recently decided to make Utica Riggies with some good old-fashioned alligator meat. In truth, I was inspired by Bella Regina, one of the best places in town to order riggies. They have an incredible number of ways to prepare them. Their menu had over 10 varieties the last I checked. The traditional chicken, steak, shrimp, meatballs, eggplant, etc.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget

There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
96.9 WOUR

Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State

Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not. For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!

We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
visitsyracuse.com

Syracuse Restaurants with Holiday Spirit

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and to prove that, many restaurants and bars across Onondaga County are beautifully decked out, feeling merry and bright. Want to delve into the holly jolly-ness of the season but don’t know where to book a table? Here’s a list of some of the best places to eat, drink and be merry in Syracuse during the holidays.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter

Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Syracuse New York Not On A Very Cheerful 2022 Holiday List

Are you traveling out of Syracuse any time during the 2022 holiday season? You might be stepping into a not so cheerful airport. Forbes published an article titled "Worst Airports And Airlines For Holiday Travel, Ranked" for all sorts of airports across the United States. Let us be clear, we DID not create this list. WE are simply reporting on the findings.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Illness Is Raging Across New York State

If you are not sick with a cold, cough or flu yet, it is only a matter of time! But is that cough more serious than you think?. We are all more germ aware after the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps you are still choosing to wear a mask in various public places? The next step is to get a flu shot. The flu is back and on the move across the Empire State.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Food for Families Food Drive at Tops Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores. Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night. Make an online donation here That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Man Robs McDonald’s in New York, Steals Cheeseburgers and Chicken McNuggets

Ba da ba ba DUHHH! Police say a real life Hamburgler may have been lovin' it a little too much recently. Surveillance video shows the alleged robber hop over the counter of the fast food establishment and make off with his stash. But police say it may not have been money he was after in this case. Maybe this guy never had a Happy Meal?
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
