The new American College of Veterinary Dermatology diplomates include 6 Animal Dermatology Group specialists. Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. (ADG) congratulates the newest group of veterinarians that have achieved diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD), including 6 members of the ADG medical team in a recent organizational release.1 This new class of ACVD diplomates are recognized as specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic dermatological conditions, including benign and malignant disorders of the skin, hair, ears, and nails in animals. They join board-certified veterinary dermatologists practicing in the US and throughout the world.

4 HOURS AGO