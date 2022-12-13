Read full article on original website
Related
DVM 360
Congratulating the newest class of dermatology diplomates
The new American College of Veterinary Dermatology diplomates include 6 Animal Dermatology Group specialists. Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. (ADG) congratulates the newest group of veterinarians that have achieved diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD), including 6 members of the ADG medical team in a recent organizational release.1 This new class of ACVD diplomates are recognized as specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic dermatological conditions, including benign and malignant disorders of the skin, hair, ears, and nails in animals. They join board-certified veterinary dermatologists practicing in the US and throughout the world.
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
DVM 360
Veterinary infectious diseases in 2023: Will the surge continue?
Here is a look at what disease spikes could be on the horizon for veterinary and human medicine. The past several years have encouraged all of us to expect the unexpected when it comes to infectious diseases. After all, how many once-in-a-lifetime pandemics can we fit into a single lifetime?
DVM 360
Breaking down the Nextmune line of topical dermatologic products
This content is sponsored by Nextmune. From mousse to spray, and even a "bio balm," Joya Griffin, DVM, DACVD examines a variety of topical products for treating dermatologic cases. She and Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, explore the uses for each product and discuss in what cases they might be beneficial, as well as the science behind them.
labpulse.com
Clinical-grade wearables developer Cardiosense raises $15.1M in Series A financing
Cardiosense said on Thursday that it has raised $15.1 million in a Series A financing to support team expansion, accelerate product development, and fund an expansive heart failure study. The Chicago-based digital health company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and multisensor devices to develop tools that enable the early detection...
endpts.com
WIB22: Leading NK cell researcher reflects on roots in Iran, the UK and Texas
This profile is part of Endpoints News’ 2022 special report about Women in Biopharma R&D. You can read the full report here. In a small but widely-cited 11-person study published in NEJM in 2020, seven patients saw signs of their cancer completely go away after getting a new therapy made from natural killer cells. The study was one of the earliest to provide clinical proof that the experimental treatment method had promise.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
ApoQlar Receives FDA Clearance for Mixed Reality Surgical Planning Platform
ApoQlar, a German medical technology company, today announced it has received FDA 510(k) Class II clearance for VSI HoloMedicine, a mixed reality software device enabling surgeons to plan complex procedures using the power of immersive 3D holographic technology. With this clearance, the USA becomes the 30th country for apoQlar to receive medical certification in. apoQlar will extend its distribution of VSI HoloMedicine in the USA for clinical use through its subsidiary in Miami, Florida, with availability expected in the second quarter of 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
DVM 360
Topical therapy: a critical piece of the dermatology puzzle
This content is sponsored by Nextmune. This segment of dvm360 Live!™ features and important clinicial discussion on dermatology with Joya Griffin, DVM, DACVD, and star of Pop Goes The Vet on Nat Geo Wild. From allergies, to immunotherapy, to topical treatments, Griffin shares her experience as a board-certified dermatologist, and how general practitioners can work with specialists to manage challenging cases.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Psybio Therapeutics Announces Filing Of Three U.S. Provisional Patent Applications Covering Its Latest Discoveries
* PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCED FILING OF THREE ADDITIONAL U.S. PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATIONS COVERING ITS LATEST DISCOVERIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only;...
DVM 360
The future is now with genetic testing
Dr Matthew McGlasson describes Basepaws' genetic testing kits and the role they play in offering today’s pet parents the individualized care they seek for their beloved animals. This content is sponsored by Basepaws. At the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Matthew McGlasson, DVM, CVPM, chief medical officer...
DVM 360
Shepherd Veterinary Software partners with Fear Free and debuts Emotional Medical Record workflow
First practice management software to integrate with Fear Free Certified practice standards. Shepherd Veterinary Software has unveiled a custom-built Emotional Medical Record workflow for Fear Free Certified practices. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Fear Free. Together, we’re making the exam process more efficient and less stressful for the pets, pet...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
Comments / 0