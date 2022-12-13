Read full article on original website
Related
‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG
BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday. According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.
Harry Styles collaboration would be a 'dream' for country artist Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Miranda Lambert Reveals the Song That’s ‘Hard to Get Through’ in Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
One song from country singer Miranda Lambert's 2022 album 'Palomino' is 'hard to get through' in her 'Velvet Rodeo' Las Vegas residency.
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency
After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ Alt-Rock Classic “Found Out About You”
The whole Gin Blossoms story is just insane. The Arizona band signed with A&M in the early ’90s on the strength of the songs written by Doug Hopkins, the band’s guitarist. Hopkins had serious issues with alcoholism and depression, to the point where he wasn’t remotely functional, and he poured those issues into Gin Blossoms songs like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Hopkins’ problems got so bad that the rest of the band kicked him out before the release of their 1992 album New Miserable Experience, and then they became hugely popular because of those Hopkins songs. Hopkins died by suicide in 1993, but the Gin Blossoms are still a band, and Hopkins’ songs continue to resonate.
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
NME
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Comments / 0