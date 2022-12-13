ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheWrap

‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG

BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday. According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stereogum

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ Alt-Rock Classic “Found Out About You”

The whole Gin Blossoms story is just insane. The Arizona band signed with A&M in the early ’90s on the strength of the songs written by Doug Hopkins, the band’s guitarist. Hopkins had serious issues with alcoholism and depression, to the point where he wasn’t remotely functional, and he poured those issues into Gin Blossoms songs like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Hopkins’ problems got so bad that the rest of the band kicked him out before the release of their 1992 album New Miserable Experience, and then they became hugely popular because of those Hopkins songs. Hopkins died by suicide in 1993, but the Gin Blossoms are still a band, and Hopkins’ songs continue to resonate.
ARIZONA STATE
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN

