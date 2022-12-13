Read full article on original website
dennis knoll
2d ago
I called and asked about the keycard and they said when I have it I just come in with it and and I get a free frosty so I ordered it. After I got it, it it clearly says you have to buy something to get the free frosty, so they lied to me on the phone, and they would not refund my money on it. I consider this a dishonest company
Reply(3)
3
Mary
2d ago
you have to purchase something to get it free, then you only get a kid size mini cup🙄
Reply(2)
5
