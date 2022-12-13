EHR company Epic has had its 11,000 Wisconsin-based employees working in-person five days a week since November 2021, Milwaukee Business Journal reported Dec. 15. "You cannot replace face-to-face interactions or popping over to someone's office for a quick gut check with a virtual setting," said Erin McWilliams, director of benefits at Epic. "These are all quick micro-interactions that you may have opted not to do when remote. When joining a meeting virtually we often found people were distracted, not fully engaged … most of us have seen and experienced this first hand."

VERONA, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO