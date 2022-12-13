ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

KFVS12

Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Two people were arrested after a Carbondale bar fight. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center received a $400K ARPA grant.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Scott Co. Commissioners meeting on K-9 Rex

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. 2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight. Two people were arrested
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. The
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/15

An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of setting fires in Mark Twain National Forest and assaulting a police officer. Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was
IRON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake

Kentucky's Governor says the state will soon operate three high-security juvenile detention centers. Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's effort to fill toy orders for families in need. Paducah Board of Commissioners misconduct charge.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

Kennett is cleaning things up

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett City Council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city. This includes holding citizens more accountable for their trash. Dr. Chancellor Wayne, mayor of Kennett, told us that the city council approved citywide pickup for trash. Currently, citizens are paying different...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners

Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

SEMO Food Bank feeding more this holiday season

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - During this holiday season, more and more are looking for help in stocking their food cabinets at home. The SEMO Food Bank is seeing more people from the area who are food insecure this time of year. In response, the food bank has increased more mobile...
MINER, MO
KFVS12

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue. Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of hammer attack arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Caruthersville on Tuesday, December 13. According to Caruthersville Police, officers were called Adams Avenue in reference to someone being assaulted with a hammer. When they arrived, officers said they arrested a 33-year-old suspect. The man...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO

