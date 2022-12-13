Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Two people were arrested after a Carbondale bar fight. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center received a $400K ARPA grant. RAW VIDEO: Scott Co....
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Scott Co. Commissioners meeting on K-9 Rex
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. 2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two people were arrested...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex. County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden. Sheriff...
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/15
An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of setting fires in Mark Twain National Forest and assaulting a police officer. Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was...
KFVS12
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
KFVS12
Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake
Kentucky's Governor says the state will soon operate three high-security juvenile detention centers. Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's effort to fill toy orders for families in need. Paducah Board of Commissioners misconduct charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Kennett is cleaning things up
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett City Council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city. This includes holding citizens more accountable for their trash. Dr. Chancellor Wayne, mayor of Kennett, told us that the city council approved citywide pickup for trash. Currently, citizens are paying different...
KFVS12
Missouri family warns about RSV and taking health precautions after daughter is intubated
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For weeks now, pediatric doctors have been scrambling to get ahold of RSV. It’s the respiratory virus many of us get on an annual basis, but it’s also one that has deeply impacted children this year. The disease is even bringing kids from rural parts of Missouri to the Metro for treatment.
KFVS12
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection with her 7-week-old baby’s death
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her 7-week-old baby. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Kinzer Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 15 for a possible infant death. When...
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank feeding more this holiday season
MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - During this holiday season, more and more are looking for help in stocking their food cabinets at home. The SEMO Food Bank is seeing more people from the area who are food insecure this time of year. In response, the food bank has increased more mobile...
KFVS12
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue. Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a...
KFVS12
Man accused of hammer attack arrested
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Caruthersville on Tuesday, December 13. According to Caruthersville Police, officers were called Adams Avenue in reference to someone being assaulted with a hammer. When they arrived, officers said they arrested a 33-year-old suspect. The man...
Comments / 0