Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
dcnewsnow.com
Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023: What didn’t make the cut
Yesterday we took stock of our five Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists, and one of the vehicles we named—the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV—will earn the annual distinction. But there’s always a lot of interest in...
These 5 Small SUVs Lose the Most Value After 5 Years, Says iSeeCars
One of the best ways to save money when buying a small SUV is to pick one that retains its value. While nearly all vehicles lose value as they age and gain mileage, some small SUVs lose more value after five years than others in the segment. The post These 5 Small SUVs Lose the Most Value After 5 Years, Says iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Miata Speedster Going Into Production With Optional LS V8
In 2020, automotive designer, Kasim Tlibekov, designed a beautiful Miata Speedster, and now it's going to be brought to life by a company called Xenex Motorsports. According to Xenex's website, it commissioned Tlibekov a year later to develop a speedster concept based around the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata. The result of this partnership is the MX-Speedster, which is not the car you see here. Xenex is still flaunting the original renderings, but the website promises that final production photos are coming soon.
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek
Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Some people aren't ready to make the leap or can afford to buy a hybrid just yet. Here are some non-hybrid options for a Toyota SUV that gets the best gas mileage. The post Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
6 SUVs Under $30K With The Most High-Tech - Subaru Forester Scores 2nd Best
How does the 2023 Subaru Forester compare with compact SUVs with the most high-tech features? Forester ranks second best under $30,000. Check out the new report here. You don’t have to buy an expensive luxury vehicle to get the latest high-tech features. A new report from U.S. News says the 2023 Subaru Forester is the second-best affordable option for compact SUV shoppers under $30,000. See what sets the Forester apart from the other new models.
insideevs.com
Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis
Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
6 Reasons the 2023 Honda CR-V Is One You Need to Consider
Looking for your next vehicle can be difficult. Here are 6 reasons the 2023 Honda CR-V is one you need to consider. The post 6 Reasons the 2023 Honda CR-V Is One You Need to Consider appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 of the Most Powerful Sedans Under $15,000
Some sedans are slow and boring to drive while others are fast and fun. Here are five powerful sedans that won't break the bank. The post 5 of the Most Powerful Sedans Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
US safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly come to a halt, potentially stranding passengers
nextbigfuture.com
Battery Expert Agrees With My Tesla Semi, Megapack Analysis
I had a talk on a Tesla Twitter Space with a few hundred people including battery expert Jordan of the Limiting Factor. Jordan agreed my conclusion that the Tesla Semi is a stealth way to sell many megapacks. It could be even a three Semi trucks to one Megapack ratio. Jordan spoke with people who have a 40,000 foot factory with high electricity usage. The factory currently gets 200-300 kilowatts of power. Using all 0.3 megawatts would require over 13 hours to fill one 3.9 megawatt hour megapack. It would take nearly all of the power to fill two megapacks over the course of a day, then each pack could charge about six 500 mile semi trucks with 70% charge.
5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most reliable midsize SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry
The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category. Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
You Should Get Chevy’s Monster 6.2-Liter V8 in the Chevy Tahoe
Yes, you should absolutely spend the dough to get the 6.2-liter V8. Read on to find out why. The post You Should Get Chevy’s Monster 6.2-Liter V8 in the Chevy Tahoe appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Small SUVs With the Most Cargo Space
Find out which small SUVs offer more cargo space behind their rear seats than any other model in the segment. The post Small SUVs With the Most Cargo Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Huge 3.6L Four-Cylinder Claims 500 LB-FT With LS Head and a Turbo
Blueprint EnginesThis concept crate engine could be the perfect alternative to V8 swaps in classics like the Willys Jeep or Chevrolet S10.
Ford Highland Plant Adventure Reveals Automotive History
The Ford motor company is one of the most prominent businesses in the American automotive industry today. Typically you might expect the next sentence to read something like what it all wasn’t always like that. However yes it was in fact pretty much always like that and there are many Great monuments to recognize the brand history across the nation. Although there is one building which seems like it should’ve been preserved a hell of a lot better than it was in respect for that name.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Deals on SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
Here are the latest selections car buyers need to know on what 2023 models right now that are the best SUV deals available today with current incentives offered by dealers that are good until January 3, 2023. End of Year SUV Shopping for 2023 Models. If you have been looking...
