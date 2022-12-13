This Texas Bakery Has Some Of The Best Brownies In The World & Critics Rave About Them

Texans are fortunate to live in a place where so many eateries serve food that's been described as "the best," like Round Rock’s giant donuts and different BBQ spots around the state.

There's one more eatery to add to the list. Food experts at TasteAtlas recently ranked the best brownies from bakeries around the world, and one Texas spot made the top 10.

BIRD Bakery in San Antonio, TX serves up various flavors of the chocolatey treat that had food critics raving and ranking their pastry as the seventh best on the entire planet.

The bake shop and cafe is celebrity-owned by Food Network host Elizabeth Chambers, who was born and raised in the area. Every baked good on the menu comes from family recipes that the Texan herself honed in.

There are three yummy brownie options that you can find, and each of them seems equally popular. The critics raved about the spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownie and the Fudgy Walnut Brownie being packed full of flavors from Valrhona Cocoa.

The gluten-free brownie was praised as a delicious option for everyone can get in on the yummy chocolatey goodness.

Not only does BIRD serve decadent brownies, but there are dozens of cupcakes and massive cookies baked daily, too.

There is also an entire savory menu with soups and sandwiches, breakfast items, and other dishes that make for a hearty meal. Then, of course, you can finish with a freshly made dessert.

The original SATX location is open to the public, and additionally, they've expanded beyond the Lone Star State over the years, with locations in Dallas, TX and Denver, CO.

BIRD Bakery

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Bakery

Address: 5912 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209

Why You Need To Go: Their brownies were just ranked some of the best in the entire world.