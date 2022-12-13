Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio Will Get a New Area Code as 440 Numbers Will Run Out by 2024
216, meanwhile, is safe for many more years
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
Ohio lawmakers pass bill making it more difficult to vote
Ohio Republican lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill after midnight, on Thursday morning, mandating a photo ID requirement for voting and eliminating some early voting opportunities.
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
Central Ohio indigenous group raising funds to buy back land
In the 1840s, Native Americans in Ohio and other eastern states were pushed west. But, in 1956, the Indian Relocation Act encouraged them to come back. Now, the Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio has launched a capital campaign to purchase land of their own. While NAICCO’s campaign is all their own, the Land Back or Landback movement has spread throughout the United States and Canada.
UC President’s Office Recaps Cost Savings, Tech Initiatives
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The technology group within the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) has published its year-end recap,...
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
State Tech Department in Early Stages on System Build
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state technology department wants to hear from IT vendors that can assist it in data work. In...
Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
New area code coming for Trumbull County
Some residents in Trumbull County are set to receive a new area code.
Amid overdoses, Ohio hospital cuts back on opioid prescriptions
The opioid epidemic continues to ravage Cuyahoga County. A total of 47 people overdosed and died in November.
State Technology Leader Discusses Digital Equity Work
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. In opening remarks Monday at the Industry Insider: State of Technology — California Industry Forum 2022, state Chief...
Tracking the Spend: Department Bought Speed Guns, Analysis Tools
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A key department in state government that deals with public safety spent just more than $4.1 million in...
Texas DIR Appoints Neil Cooke to Lead State Data Initiatives
Neil Cooke has been selected as the state’s chief data officer, the Department of Information Resources (DIR) announced on Wednesday. The statewide role oversees the Open Data Portal and the Data Management Advisory Committee, comprised of state agency data management officers who develop data governance best practices. “I'm thrilled...
Ohio House sends stuffed ‘chicken bill’ to governor’s desk, defining natural gas as ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Oil and gas companies are one step closer to extracting natural gas from underneath Ohio state land. Despite a series of last-minute changes to the legislation, the Ohio House passed House Bill 507 59-33 Tuesday afternoon without much discussion, pushing the bill to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for consideration. Dubbed “The […]
West Virginia Seeks Resident Input on Fed’s Broadband Maps
(TNS) — The Federal Communications Commission released its updated National Broadband Map last month and West Virginia officials are asking residents to log on and report inaccuracies about their internet service. The map will determine how federal funds for broadband improvements are allocated, so it's crucial that West Virginians...
Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Legislation to spur fracking in state parks and on other state-owned land, define natural gas as a “green energy,” and prohibit local pesticide bans is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final legislative vote on Tuesday. The Ohio House voted...
Departments’ Recruitments Include Chief Deputy, Product Support Manager, Partner Integration Planner
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Two state agencies are recruiting for key leadership positions. The Office of Legislative Counsel. chief deputy director (Career...
Why raze former G.E. buildings when they could be revitalized and repurposed?
So, the bright minds at General Electric are going to demolish a series of buildings (”General Electric to demolish massive lightbulb factory complex in Cleveland, Dec. 9) that are “environmentally contaminated”. Why not call in the E.P.A., remediate the buildings for re-use and re-purpose as low-income/senior/multi-generational housing,...
