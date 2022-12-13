In the 1840s, Native Americans in Ohio and other eastern states were pushed west. But, in 1956, the Indian Relocation Act encouraged them to come back. Now, the Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio has launched a capital campaign to purchase land of their own. While NAICCO’s campaign is all their own, the Land Back or Landback movement has spread throughout the United States and Canada.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO