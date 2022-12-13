ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG

A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Matter News

Central Ohio indigenous group raising funds to buy back land

In the 1840s, Native Americans in Ohio and other eastern states were pushed west. But, in 1956, the Indian Relocation Act encouraged them to come back. Now, the Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio has launched a capital campaign to purchase land of their own. While NAICCO’s campaign is all their own, the Land Back or Landback movement has spread throughout the United States and Canada.
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

UC President’s Office Recaps Cost Savings, Tech Initiatives

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The technology group within the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) has published its year-end recap,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

State Tech Department in Early Stages on System Build

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state technology department wants to hear from IT vendors that can assist it in data work. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
10TV

Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

State Technology Leader Discusses Digital Equity Work

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. In opening remarks Monday at the Industry Insider: State of Technology — California Industry Forum 2022, state Chief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Tracking the Spend: Department Bought Speed Guns, Analysis Tools

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A key department in state government that deals with public safety spent just more than $4.1 million in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Texas DIR Appoints Neil Cooke to Lead State Data Initiatives

Neil Cooke has been selected as the state’s chief data officer, the Department of Information Resources (DIR) announced on Wednesday. The statewide role oversees the Open Data Portal and the Data Management Advisory Committee, comprised of state agency data management officers who develop data governance best practices. “I'm thrilled...
TEXAS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House sends stuffed ‘chicken bill’ to governor’s desk, defining natural gas as ‘green energy’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Oil and gas companies are one step closer to extracting natural gas from underneath Ohio state land. Despite a series of last-minute changes to the legislation, the Ohio House passed House Bill 507 59-33 Tuesday afternoon without much discussion, pushing the bill to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for consideration. Dubbed “The […]
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

West Virginia Seeks Resident Input on Fed’s Broadband Maps

(TNS) — The Federal Communications Commission released its updated National Broadband Map last month and West Virginia officials are asking residents to log on and report inaccuracies about their internet service. The map will determine how federal funds for broadband improvements are allocated, so it's crucial that West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

