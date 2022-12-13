Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
iheart.com
Suspect sought in southwest Omaha laundromat robbery
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police are investigating after a southwest Omaha laundromat is robbed. Police say the Anytime Laundry near 97th and Park Drive was robbed around 10:15 Wednesday morning. Investigators say an employee told officers that a black male in his 30s, wearing all black, jumped over the counter, said he had a weapon and demanded money. Police say the suspect took cash and fled the scene on foot to the east.
WOWT
No indictment for Cass County deputy in February officer-involved shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A grand jury decided Thursday not to indict a Cass County deputy over an in-custody shooting that left one man dead. In February, Nebraska State Patrol said Andrew Stratton had been shot by the deputy. The incident began to unfold after Stratton’s father called 911 saying...
KETV.com
Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
KETV.com
Teenager arrested by Omaha police in relation to death of 62-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 13-year-old male Tuesday in relation to the death of a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31. The teenager faces charges of accessory to a felony (murder). On Dec. 9, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and...
KETV.com
Papillion police officer hospitalized Thursday after dog bites her multiple times
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion police officer is hospitalized Thursday after a dog bit her multiple times while she was responding to a call. The Papillion Police Department said the officer was performing a well-being check at a residence, located near Hickory Hill Road and Lexington Lane, around 11:26 a.m.
klkntv.com
Fifth Omaha teen arrested in brutal slaying of 62-year-old man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fifth teen was arrested in the slaying of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat, Omaha Police said Tuesday. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers were sent to an area near 38th and Cuming Streets and found Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.
WOWT
Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail -- Ex-wife doesn’t think he’ll cooperate with detectives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Nebraska. The 47-year-old Scott was lodged into the local jail at 11:08pm Thursday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team picked him up in Texas and delivered him to the Douglas County Jail in downtown Omaha after Scott decided to reverse course -- and not fight extradition.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Krueger sentenced to prison for strangulation assault
NEBRASKA CITY – Johnnie Krueger, 35, of Nebraska City was sentenced to three years in state prison and 18 months post-release supervision for assault by strangulation and terroristic threats on July 3. Court records say Krueger was on probation for domestic assault in March when he was charged with...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
News Channel Nebraska
Threat, assault charges in Otoe, Cass counties
NEBRASKA CITY – Aaron Smallfoot, 41, of Dunbar is charged in Otoe County with terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault on Dec. 7. An arrest affidavit says a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she was assaulted with injury and threats were made...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
Omaha Police investigate robberies, assaults tied to dating websites
The Omaha Police Department is offering tips to stay safe after investigating assaults and robberies tied to suspects on dating websites.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle used in attempted ATM theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reportedly stolen vehicle was used to try and steal an ATM from a Lincoln bank. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Pinnacle Bank, 2703 Folkways Blvd., at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm of a reported ATM tamper. Officers said they found...
1011now.com
Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a stolen truck in northeast Lincoln. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to Pinnacle Bank, off 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, on an ATM tamper alarm. According to LPD, the ATM...
kmaland.com
Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
