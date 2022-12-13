The last time Justin Hill lined up for a round of the Monster Energy Supercross series was on June 21, 2020. Aboard a private Honda CRF450R, Hill placed ninth on the evening and took 10th in the final series point standings. He then left the sport to pursue a career in law enforcement, but found he desperately missed the competition and is now back as a member of Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Mountain Motorsports/KTM Racing, alongside his brother Josh. Currently hard at work dialing-in the KTM race equipment he and his brother will go to war on in ’23, Hill got us up to speed on his new surroundings and mindset.

1 DAY AGO