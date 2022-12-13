Read full article on original website
Deegan, Ford Performance move to ThorSport Truck Series squad
Hailie Deegan and Ford Performance will partner with ThorSport Racing for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. Deegan, a California native, will enter her third full-time season in the Truck Series with ThorSport. She drove to a series-career-best sixth at Talladega this past season and was named Most Popular Driver for the second consecutive year. She joined Ford Performance as part of its driver development program following the 2019 season and drove in a variety of different disciplines under the Ford umbrella, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and ARCA Menards Series where she finished third in the point standings and won Rookie of the Year honors.
Front Row Motorsports confirms return of McDowell and Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports has confirmed the return of both of this season’s drivers for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. Michael McDowell will once again drive FRM’s No. 34 Ford Mustang while returning for his sophomore season is third-generation driver Todd Gilliland, who will race the No. 38 Ford Mustang led by new crew chief Ryan Bergenty.
Newey certain penalty amid aero rule change will affect Red Bull
Adrian Newey says the aerodynamic testing penalty that Red Bull is facing for breaching the cost cap, coupled with a change in floor regulations, will have an impact on the team’s performance. Red Bull was handed a significant fine as well as having its wind tunnel and computational fluid...
Kellymoss and Riley team up for a two-car effort in GTD
Kellymoss and Riley Technologies are joining forces to to campaign a two-car IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD effort, along with a Michelin Pilot Challenge GS program. Part of the two-car effort in GTD will be a 992 Porsche 911 GT3 R (No. 92) for David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis,...
The RACER Mailbag, December 14
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
North Wilkesboro Speedway prepares for NASCAR future while honoring its past
North Wilkesboro Speedway might look different when NASCAR returns to the famed facility in May for the All-Star Race, but its historical feel will not be erased. Renovations are well underway to make North Wilkesboro a modern facility capable of hosting NASCAR national series events. Among the most significant updates laid out Tuesday during an update by Speedway Motorsports SVP of operations and development Steve Swift is a new wall, putting in a SAFER barrier and a new catch fence.
Still powering the dream: Honda’s racing DNA
Soichiro Honda founded the Honda Motor Company in 1948, at first producing motorized bicycles, but soon after designing and building his first true motorcycle. In 1954 he stated his intention to follow his childhood dream and enter a team of Honda-built motorcycles to compete at the prestigious Isle of Man TT races, saying, “I proclaim with my fellow employees that I will pour in all my energy and creative powers to win.”
Oversubscribed Rolex 24 entry to stand at 60 cars
After receiving more than 70 entries from teams wishing to compete in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, IMSA officials confirmed a capacity 60-car field for the season-opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. “More than 70 total entries and a 60-car field as we...
SCCA reveals 2023 Time Trials National Tour
The Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty is about to enter its fifth season — that means 2023 will see a continuation of the quest for speed, mechanical creativity, and personal development for drivers. Certainly, the program’s pursuit of flat-out fun at each event will endure, too.
Heart of Racing creates opportunity for two female racers in GT4 America
Two aspiring female racers, one American whose apparent promise has gone unfulfilled and a New Zealander fairly new to auto racing, will be competing in Pirelli GT4 America in 2023 thanks to The Heart of Racing team and its recent shootout of nine young women. Hannah Grisham and Rianna O’Meara-Hunt...
Five teams forming inaugural F1 Academy confirmed
The five teams that will taking part in the inaugural F1 Academy — designed to give further opportunities to female drivers — have been announced. Formula 1 is investing in a series that will give female drivers an initial opportunity in single-seaters, aiming for those coming out of karting and looking to make their first step into cars at Formula 4 level. After the initial announcement was made at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the five experienced junior teams that are to be involved have now been confirmed.
Nato tops Valencia Formula E testing for Nissan
Norman Nato topped the times in pre-season testing of the new-generation cars of the ABB Formula E World Championship at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on Thursday. In his first official appearance following his return to the Formula E series after a year out, the Frenchman steered to a 1m25.776s lap, which was enough to edge Oliver Rowland’s Mahindra by 0.1s.
INSIGHT: GR Supra stars
The tire-smoking, inch-perfect, sideways world of Formula DRIFT and the nitro-burning, 11,000hp, 330mph blur of NHRA Funny Car drag racing have more in common than you might think. Both were borne of a car-obsessed youth sub-culture with a penchant for rebellion, albeit in Japan and Southern California respectively. Both feature...
Historic F1 cars set for Long Beach return
ABOVE: Start of the 1980 F1 Long Beach GP. The ever-popular historic run group at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will again make its presence known in 2023, this time with historic F1 machines from the 1970s and ’80s screaming through the streets they inhabited decades ago.
USAC racer Bryson set for Silver Crown, part-time Trans Am TA2 campaign
USAC racer Kaylee Bryson has entered an exclusive multi-year driver services and agency agreement with Sam Pierce Racing, under which she will race for the team in both the Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli and the USAC Silver Crown championship. Bryson will become the primary driver of Team SPR’s...
INTERVIEW: Justin Hill on his return to Supercross
The last time Justin Hill lined up for a round of the Monster Energy Supercross series was on June 21, 2020. Aboard a private Honda CRF450R, Hill placed ninth on the evening and took 10th in the final series point standings. He then left the sport to pursue a career in law enforcement, but found he desperately missed the competition and is now back as a member of Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Mountain Motorsports/KTM Racing, alongside his brother Josh. Currently hard at work dialing-in the KTM race equipment he and his brother will go to war on in ’23, Hill got us up to speed on his new surroundings and mindset.
McLaren door still open to ‘great mystery’ Ricciardo
The chance to race for McLaren in another category in future remains on the table for Daniel Ricciardo, despite Zak Brown describing his lack of performance for the team as “the great mystery.”. Ricciardo was released one year before the end of his contract after a disappointing second Formula...
Schumacher joins Mercedes as 2023 reserve
Mick Schumacher has left the Ferrari Driver Academy and joined the Mercedes Formula 1 team as its reserve driver for 2023. The son of seven-time world champion Michael was dropped by Haas after two years in a race seat, being replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. However, shortly after Ferrari announced Schumacher would leave its academy he was confirmed at Mercedes in a reserve role that will see him attend all grands prix next season as well as carry out simulator work.
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: Making it all work together
The four LMDh manufacturers whose cars will make up the GTP class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship have been logging a lot of miles in preparation for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona next month. Thousands of laps have been turned at a variety of tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, where all four gathered for an IMSA-sanctioned test last week. But those miles have not all been trouble-free.
Russell within a tenth of Hamilton - Mercedes
Mercedes believes George Russell showed his qualifying pace to be within a tenth of Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 season despite a tough year for the team. Russell outscored Hamilton by 35 points over the course of the year and took Mercedes’ only victory of the season in Brazil. However, it was in qualifying that Mercedes felt there was more of an ability to judge the two drivers and motorsport strategy director James Vowles says the pair were extremely closely matched.
