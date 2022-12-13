Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Related
etxview.com
2 NWI programs become pathways to high school graduation
INDIANAPOLIS — Students in Hammond's JROTC program or Gary's Goodwill Excel Center have new options to earn a high school diploma. That's because the Indiana State Board of Education named the programs locally created graduation pathways on Wednesday. Locally created graduation pathways are alternative programs to traditional high school...
nwi.life
CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
thesouthlandjournal.com
Tillman Pushes State to Release $4.7 Million OK’d to Fix Dolton 149 Schools Board Chief Pledges to “Deepen Engagement” with District Parents
Tillman Pushes State to Release $4.7 Million OK’d to Fix Dolton 149 Schools Board Chief Pledges to “Deepen Engagement” with District Parents (Calumet City, IL) – In the $46.4 billion Illinois state budget signed by Governor JB Pritzker in April was $4.7 million for south suburban Dolton School District 149 to provide structural upgrades to the district’s schools, and Dolton 149’s top school board official is pushing the state to release the money as soon as possible.
nwi.life
Purdue Northwest’s OLS Pathway Program Seeks To Bring About A New Age of Industry Professionals
Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Organizational Leadership and Supervision (OLS) Pathway Program, created in collaboration with the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF) and partner Tonn and Blank Construction, offers working industry professionals the opportunity to obtain an OLS bachelor of science degree to gain a competitive career advantage. Working alongside the...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage
Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: David Klamen
David Klamen, dean of the school of the arts at Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest), lives in Chicago, Illinois. Klamen got his bachelor’s degree at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana, where he studied studio arts as well as philosophy. When it came time for graduate school, Klamen...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Hark the Griffith Choir sing
On December 6, Griffith High School (GHS) held its annual winter concert. This year, the concert looked a little different than in previous years, as it was held in the cafeteria instead of the auditorium due to in-progress renovations. Despite the change in scenery for Griffith Choir, the group still did an outstanding job. Senior Elijah Neal described the change as proof that the choir can perform in any space given to them.
nwi.life
Board-certified OBGYN joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Valentin Drezaliu, MD, a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Drezaliu completed his training at Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. His residency in obstetrics and gynecology was at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.
Suburban high school students plan walkout after circulation of videos showing student with special needs being bullied
ELMHURST, Ill. — Students at York Community High School are planning a walkout Friday after videos circulated on social media of a student with special needs being bullied by teenagers in a school bathroom. The school said it dealt with the matter accordingly, but some parents and students said they feel the school should have […]
nwi.life
Purdue Northwest Baja Racing Captures Third Place Award at National Competition
Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Baja Racing student organization placed third nationally in the sales presentation competition of the Society of Automotive Engineers International’s (SAE) Baja Arizona competition in fall 2022, hosted near Tucson. The award is the highest earned to date in the sales presentation event. The presentation...
FireRescue1
Rejected applicants decry new Chicago FD exam procedures that shrink testing pool
CHICAGO — Retired Chicago first responder Monica Davis said she and her son Eulice thought he’d have a leg up in landing a job as a Chicago firefighter-EMT during an upcoming exam thanks to city rules aimed at giving a preference to young city residents. City rules give preference in hiring to city residents, Chicago Public Schools graduates, those with relatives killed in the line of duty or armed services and veterans.
nwi.life
City of La Porte recognized as ‘Bicycle Friendly’
The City of La Porte was recently honored for its efforts to make bicycling throughout the community safer and easier, according to Assistant City Planner David Heinold. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Heinold said this recognition is a testament to the city’s commitment to offer resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Aldermen Give OK To $8 Million In TIF Funding To Buy Land For A Near South Side High School
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — The cost of building a controversial new high school continues to climb, as a committee of aldermen voted to allocate $8 million in city funds Monday. Members of the City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a proposal to dedicate tax-increment finance – or TIF – money to allow Chicago Public Schools’ purchase of a cluster of properties near 2450 S. State St. The site was previously set aside for affordable housing and will now be used to build a $150 million high school. Previous estimates listed the project’s total cost around $130 million.
nwi.life
Allegius Credit Union donates toys and hope to underprivileged families during holiday season
Christmas spirit radiated from the staff at Allegius Credit Union on Thursday, Dec. 15 as toys were carefully packed and collected by the Allegius team and members of Marine Toys for Tots of Porter, Starke, and Jasper County. Allegius has been working with Toys for Tots for 10 years, and...
Some Cook County residents to receive first $500 guaranteed income checks
CHICAGO (CBS) – The first $500 checks from Cook County's guaranteed income pilot program are on their way to the residents chosen for the program.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Thursday in a news release the checks have been release and will reach the selected residents in the coming days. The county said the $42 million pilot is the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income program in U.S. history."This is a proud moment for us at Cook County," said Preckwinkle in a statement. "After months of hard work, participants in our Promise Pilot will now have their cash in hand. Our hope is that this money will serve as a foundation for residents so that they can achieve financial stability, pursue professional development opportunities, and invest in themselves and their children."The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will send the $500 monthly checks to 3,250 residents for two years.Preckwinkle said county leaders have committed to creating a permanent program after the completion of the pilot, which will be supported by a combination of county funds and philanthropic support.The county received over 230,000 applications for participating in the program.
25newsnow.com
Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against State Farm alleging racial discrimination
(25 News Now) - Jacqueline Huskey, a Black resident of Matteson, Illinois, has filed a lawsuit again State Farm, alleging the company racially discriminates against Black home insurance policyholders. The lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois, seeks class-action status. But, it’s based on Huskey’s experience with State Farm...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black community denounces racist signs, video directed at Westinghouse football team
THE WESTINGHOUSE BULLDOGS RECLAIMED THEIR CITY LEAGUE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP BY DEFEATING ALLDERDICE ON OCT. 29. THEN THEY MADE IT ALL THE WAY TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. ‘There is no room…for this type of behavior.’ – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. On the field, Southern Columbia High School...
wglc.net
Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
Comments / 2