Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO