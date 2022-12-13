Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Peddles to Bicycle Declaration
The City of La Porte is being recognized for the strides made in making bicycling safer and easier. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Assistant City Planner David Heinold said the declaration is a testament to the city’s commitment to offering resources...
panoramanow.com
Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City
An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
abc57.com
Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
nwi.life
CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Joins Ice Rink Bandwagon
(La Porte, IN) - A refrigerated ice rink with skate rental in downtown La Porte is open for the second year in a row. The vision is to mirror the success in communities like Valparaiso where, eventually, a shelter was built around a temporary rink downtown to make the site a permanent year-round attraction.
WNDU
South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”. The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center. City officials say...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Hark the Griffith Choir sing
On December 6, Griffith High School (GHS) held its annual winter concert. This year, the concert looked a little different than in previous years, as it was held in the cafeteria instead of the auditorium due to in-progress renovations. Despite the change in scenery for Griffith Choir, the group still did an outstanding job. Senior Elijah Neal described the change as proof that the choir can perform in any space given to them.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program
The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
The Grinch Was Spotted in Michigan City, Indiana on a Honda
Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: David Klamen
David Klamen, dean of the school of the arts at Indiana University Northwest (IU Northwest), lives in Chicago, Illinois. Klamen got his bachelor’s degree at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana, where he studied studio arts as well as philosophy. When it came time for graduate school, Klamen...
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
WNDU
Work continues on coal line bridge in South Bend
Kohl’s extends holiday store hours, offers other conveniences for last-minute shoppers. Stores are extending their hours and offering store pick-up within two hours of ordering. Updated: 4 hours ago. A teen from Granger is this year's United States Auto Club's National Champion!. Mullen receives purchase order for cargo vans.
abc57.com
Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
22 WSBT
Multiple Michiana school districts e-learning Friday, cite illness, bus driver shortage
Edwardsburg Schools will be closed again tomorrow. All schools will be online and having remote learning. School officials say it's due to not having enough bus drivers. Edwardsburg's superintendent says if the district still doesn't have enough bus drivers for next week the schools will not close. But instead... the...
nwi.life
Midwest Express Clinic opens location in Michigan City by Marquette Mall
After a year of planning, Midwest Express Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening at its brand-new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City, close to Marquette Mall. This will add to Midwest Express Clinic’s over 30 locations scattered throughout Indiana and Illinois and provide a new option for Michigan City area residents.
nwi.life
Board-certified OBGYN joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Valentin Drezaliu, MD, a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Drezaliu completed his training at Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. His residency in obstetrics and gynecology was at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.
