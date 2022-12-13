ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 is now available, here’s why you should update

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cc9wp_0jhCXHiH00

A bit more than a month since iOS 16.1 was released, Apple is now making iOS 16.2 available. This update includes some features due to be introduced alongside the first iOS 16 version in September, but Apple had to delay them. In addition, the Cupertino firm is also bringing some other new functions to the iPhone operating system. Here are a few reasons why you should update to this latest version:

Freeform app: Apple calls this app “a powerful new collaboration application with a flexible canvas that allows users to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page sizes, and will fully support the Apple Pencil.” It works across the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac.

5G in India: With iOS 16.2, Indian users will finally take advantage of 5G as Apple rolls out full support. It will be available with Jlo and Airtel carriers.

Apple Music Sing: This brings a new way to sing along with millions of songs using Apple music with fully adjustable vocals and new enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics.

Advanced Data Protection: New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrZEk_0jhCXHiH00
Advanced Data Protection brings end-to-end encryption to iPhone iCloud backups. Image source: Apple Inc. via WSJ

Changes to the Dynamic Island: Apple is still tweaking the Dynamic island. For example, with iOS 16.1, the cutout can disappear with the cellular bar depending on your action. iOS 16.2 fixes that.

Lock Screen changes: With iOS 16.2, new settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when the Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, there are new Sleep and Medication widgets.

Apple TV app: Live Activities for Apple TV app lets you follow your favorite teams with live scores on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iOS 16.2 also brings the following improvements and bug fixes:

  • Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text
  • Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to disable the service for a specific site in Safari temporarily.
  • News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location.
  • Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note.
  • AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content.
  • Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.
  • Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made.

Alongside iOS 16.2, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple’s bottom line won’t be impacted by third-party app stores

In an effort to comply with a somewhat controversial European Union law, Apple will reportedly allow third-party app stores on the iPhone and iPad beginning in 2024. This is something of a jarring revelation, given that Apple has historically managed the App Store with an iron fist and a discerning eye. Apple, in stark contrast to Google, manually approves every app in the App Store. What’s more, Apple in the past has shown no qualms about going to court to prevent third-party app stores from infiltrating its platform.
Cult of Mac

iOS 16.2 with Freeform, Apple Music Sing and more is just days away

Apple seeded the iOS 16.2 release candidate to developers Wednesday, taking a huge step toward giving iPhone users access to the Freeform collaboration app, the recently announced Apple Music Sing and other exciting new features. The iPadOS 16.2 release candidate also went out with nearly the same feature set. Plus,...
CNET

iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Android Police

Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
BGR.com

Apple gives away dream desk setup to select content creators – here’s what they got

Owning an Apple product is an object of desire for many people worldwide. While most influencers and content creators take advantage of Macs, iPads, iPhones, AirPods, etc., to produce videos and photos, Apple never gives away its products. This time, in a rare move, the company reached out to YouTuber Jonathan Morrison to surprise two content creators in the making by giving them a dream desk setup.
Business Insider

How to use FaceTime on your Android or Windows PC

You can join a FaceTime call on an Android or PC by clicking a link sent from an Apple device. The person with the Apple device needs to be running at least iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey. Once you get the FaceTime link, open it in your Android...
BGR.com

macOS Ventura 13.2 adds ‘Rapid Security Response’ updates

After testing Rapid Security Response updates with iOS 16.2 beta cycle, Apple is doing the same with macOS Ventura 13.2, which is currently in beta. This feature provides quick security patches without the need to install a full version of the operating system. With iOS 16.2 beta cycle, Apple released...
BGR.com

iOS 16.3 beta teaches how to use Handoff feature from iPhone to HomePod

While Apple just released iOS 16.2 to all users, the company is already testing iOS 16.3. The first beta of this upcoming software update doesn’t bring many features for now, as developers have started using this iOS version. Apple still needs to make available a few functions, such as Apple Pay Later, Apple Music Classical, and expand Advanced Data Protection to more countries.
BGR.com

Apple still needs to launch these promised iOS 16 features

Apple just released iOS 16.2. While the company was able to add a few of the long-promised features that should have been made available with iOS 16 early in September, there are still a few that are nowhere to be seen. In addition, in these past months, the company has announced some other functions that will still take a while to arrive. Here are all of them:
BGR.com

Skype adding more themes, real-time translation, Today tab, more

With 2022 coming to an end, Skype decided to announce features arriving in the video calling platform or coming as soon as next year. As the software tries to keep up with the competition with Slack, Zoom, and so many other video calling platforms, here’s what Skype is bringing to its users.
BGR.com

Tesla holiday update with Apple Music and Steam support now available

Tesla’s holiday update is here. While some of the features are available for the newer Model S and Model X vehicles with 16GB of RAM, here’s everything Tesla owners can find once they update to version 2022.44.25.1. Apple Music arrives for Tesla vehicles. This is one of the...
BGR.com

Apple to launch AR/VR headset at WWDC 2023, leaker claims

Apple has been developing its first mixed reality headset for several years, although rumors about the wearable device have intensified in the past couple of years. This suggested Apple was getting closer to an official AR/VR headset launch, even though the tech giant never committed to anything. Newer reports said...
TheStreet

Apple’s new Freeform app Is Here and We’ve Tried It

Over the course of the past few iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates, Apple’s been addressing collaboration and sharing. We got SharePlay to watch films or shows on FaceTime with friends or family. New looks for classic UX elements, and now with the recent batch of updates--iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 released Dec. 13--there’s a whole new app called Freeform.
BGR.com

BGR.com

351K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy