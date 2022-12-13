macOS Ventura 13.1 now available, adds Freeform app

Image: Apple

macOS Ventura 13.1 is now available to Mac users as Apple added the missing features from the original macOS Ventura release early in October. For example, one of the most-anticipated functions is the Freeform app.

Apple calls this app “a powerful new collaboration application with a flexible canvas that allows users to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page sizes, and will fully support the Apple Pencil.” It works across the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac.

In addition, macOS Ventura 13.1 brings Advanced Data Protection. This option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud.

Last but not least, this update also introduces an updated Home app architecture that improves smart home device performance.

With macOS Ventura, Apple deeper the integration between macOS and iPadOS. One of the most important features of this cycle is Stage Manager, a new framework that makes it easier to manage your Mac when multiple windows open simultaneously. Specifically, it helps keep your Mac organized by moving windows you’re not using to the side and letting you focus on the app you are using.

The Mail app, for example, also got improved search functionality. More notably, the revamped Mail app now supports reminders and the ability to schedule emails to send at a specific time. You can also undo a sent email. The new Mail app also features support for rich links.

macOS Ventura also brought a new iteration of Safari, which lets you share tab groups with friends. This is helpful for things like planning trips or research projects.

Alongside macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple is also releasing iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and tvOS 16.2.