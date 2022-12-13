ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Another Successful Toys for Tots in Albany County

Toys for Tots returned for another successful year in Albany County, and it was made even more successful with the help of the students from the Wyoming Technical (WyoTech) Institution. WyoTech students had their own internal competition where each class gets a collection box to put the toys in for...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne residents can honor military members through Wreaths Across America

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can join in various ceremonies throughout the city to honor those who have served in partnership with Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide effort to honor those who have served during the holidays. Thousands of cities in the United States fundraise in order to place wreaths on the graves of military members.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Shop with a Cop event to take place Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming State Parks, Cheyenne Police Department and Pine Bluffs Police Department are teaming up again this year for the Shop with a Cop event on Friday, Dec. 16. The event will take place at Walmart, 580 Livingston...
CHEYENNE, WY
Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
CHEYENNE, WY
Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow throughout the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow until the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 14, there is a 40% chance of snow, with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 24 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 35–40 mph, with the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Northwest winds will be at 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland

Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds has drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
WHEATLAND, WY
BREAKING: Blizzard Warning canceled for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has canceled a Blizzard Warning that was put into effect for Central Laramie County. There is, however, a High Wind Warning in place as strong winds have been causing blowing snow impacts. At this time, light snow is still possible...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Commissioners and the Mayor of Cheyenne Implement LEVEL 3 East & West Advisory

Laramie County Commissioners and the mayor of Cheyenne have implemented a level 3 East & West Advisory, for all employees residing in Area 3 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, all City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east and west areas should consider sheltering at home, due to unsafe road conditions. Employees who do not reside in these areas are expected to report to work at their normal scheduled time. All employees who are affected by the storm and will not report to work should notify their supervisor.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne rail workers rally outside Wyoming Capitol

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite low temperatures and repeated blizzard warnings in Wyoming, more than 20 people showed up in front of the Capitol on Tuesday to show support for local rail workers. The 2022 Rail Solidarity Rally took place from noon to 12:30 p.m. and was organized by Wyoming’s...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

