CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow until the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 14, there is a 40% chance of snow, with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 24 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 35–40 mph, with the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Northwest winds will be at 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO