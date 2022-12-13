Read full article on original website
Related
Another Successful Toys for Tots in Albany County
Toys for Tots returned for another successful year in Albany County, and it was made even more successful with the help of the students from the Wyoming Technical (WyoTech) Institution. WyoTech students had their own internal competition where each class gets a collection box to put the toys in for...
Get PUMPED! Huge 90s Rock Band Heads to Cheyenne in April 2023
Don't blink...keep your eyes OPEN...because Third Eye Blind has announced an expansion of their 25 Years in the Blind tour to include Cheyenne! The alt-rock superstars arrive at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 7, 2023. Are you already clearing your calendar for that day? Yeah, me too. You may...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can honor military members through Wreaths Across America
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can join in various ceremonies throughout the city to honor those who have served in partnership with Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide effort to honor those who have served during the holidays. Thousands of cities in the United States fundraise in order to place wreaths on the graves of military members.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Shop with a Cop event to take place Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming State Parks, Cheyenne Police Department and Pine Bluffs Police Department are teaming up again this year for the Shop with a Cop event on Friday, Dec. 16. The event will take place at Walmart, 580 Livingston...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
capcity.news
Recent fusion of snow, constant wind a unique event for Laramie County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While the constant high winds and snow Laramie County residents experienced these past few days did not break any county weather records, the combination was unusual, says a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Having the cold, plus the snow, plus the long-duration wind...
Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure
Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
bigfoot99.com
Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming
Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
capcity.news
Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
Laramie’s Annual Ice Fishing Derby Is Open For Registration
The Laramie Plains Lions Club is proud to announce that their 30th annual ice fishing derby will be held January 7 & 8, 2023 and registrations are now open!. Registration opens from December to January 8. Head on over to the West Laramie Fly Store (1657 Snowy Range Rd.) to register.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow throughout the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow until the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 14, there is a 40% chance of snow, with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 24 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 35–40 mph, with the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Northwest winds will be at 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph.
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds has drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
capcity.news
BREAKING: Blizzard Warning canceled for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has canceled a Blizzard Warning that was put into effect for Central Laramie County. There is, however, a High Wind Warning in place as strong winds have been causing blowing snow impacts. At this time, light snow is still possible...
Laramie Road Update: 287 & I-80 Towards Cheyenne Are Now Closed
Heads up folks, due to the weather condition, 287 towards Fort Collins, and I-80 towards Cheyenne are now closed (as of 12:30 PM). Be sure to always check wyoroad.info or dial 511 for the latest road & travel conditions. You can also get the Wyoming 511 app for updates. Stay...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Laramie County Commissioners and the Mayor of Cheyenne Implement LEVEL 3 East & West Advisory
Laramie County Commissioners and the mayor of Cheyenne have implemented a level 3 East & West Advisory, for all employees residing in Area 3 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, all City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east and west areas should consider sheltering at home, due to unsafe road conditions. Employees who do not reside in these areas are expected to report to work at their normal scheduled time. All employees who are affected by the storm and will not report to work should notify their supervisor.
capcity.news
Cheyenne rail workers rally outside Wyoming Capitol
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite low temperatures and repeated blizzard warnings in Wyoming, more than 20 people showed up in front of the Capitol on Tuesday to show support for local rail workers. The 2022 Rail Solidarity Rally took place from noon to 12:30 p.m. and was organized by Wyoming’s...
Y95 COUNTRY
Laramie, WY
303
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com
Comments / 0